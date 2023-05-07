LANSING — A regional program that aims to abate the opioid epidemic won a statewide award last month.
The Hometown Health Hero award was presented to the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium on April 11 in the state Capitol, from the Michigan Public Health Week Partnership.
The Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium is a grant-funded project under the Michigan Center for Rural Health. It aims to reduce stigmas around substance abuse and build more recovery resources.
Project Manager Joyce Fetrow said the consortium’s recent efforts to make overdose reversal drugs accessible in area schools propelled them to the award.
“We wanted to look at getting naloxone, not just at the nurse’s desk, but in the school hallways visible for anyone to be able to use it and respond to an overdose,” she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved naloxone, a hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter use at the end of March.
Fetrow said overdoses can happen anywhere, even outside school hours when students aren’t around. She says the consortium is now working with public libraries and private schools to make naloxone a community resource.
“When we can collaborate with health care centers, local public health, and other community agencies, and everyone’s singing the same song, we’re doing some really great work,” Fetrow said. “We have over 50 partner member organizations that support us in this work.”
The Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium has offices in Cheboygan, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties.
More information about NMORC programs is available on its website.
