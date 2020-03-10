BELLAIRE — Reasonable doubt, identity and common sense were intertwining threads of opening statements in the trial of a suspended public school district superintendent.
Attorneys for the prosecution and defense introduced their arguments on Monday in the state’s case against Terrence J. Starr, the suspended Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent who stands accused of three misdemeanors relating to anonymous letters sent in January 2018.
Michigan State Police investigators claim that Starr, when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School in the Elk Rapids Public Schools district, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several ERPS officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student during a pep rally in the fall of 2012.
The MSP investigation initially led to felony charges against Starr, but those were later reduced to misdemeanor counts of false report of a crime to police, intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the false and malicious accusation of criminal sexual conduct.
Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter called the trial a “case of identity.”
“It’s not, ‘Did it happen?’ The question you have to decide is, ‘Who did it?’,” Rossiter said to the jury. “That’s where you’re going to have to make the determination of who the author was.”
Donald Passenger, one of Starr’s defense attorneys along with Jonathan Moothart, agreed with Rossiter that the case is about identity, but he cast doubt that Starr would be identified as the writer by the end of the trial.
“I suggest to you that we probably won’t know by the end of this trial who actually wrote that letter,” Passenger said. “You’ll absolutely have doubt whether or not Mr. Starr was the writer, and I believe you’ll have more than doubt.”
Jurors are expected to hear testimony from handwriting analysts as well as forensic analysts regarding DNA and fingerprints found on the envelopes and letters. The handwriting experts will conflict on their testimony, but both Rossiter and Passenger said the forensic analysts will testify that neither Starr’s DNA nor his fingerprints were found on the letters or envelopes. Testimony from an Antrim County sheriff’s official will also show, Passenger said, that an examination of hundreds of thousands of documents on Starr’s computer and iPad showed no evidence that he authored those letters.
Rossiter called the forensic reports “negative evidence” and “kind of a double-edged sword” because they do not help his case but do prove the prosecution’s thoroughness in investigating Starr and proceeding with the charges. He asked jurors not to check their common sense at the door.
Rossiter believes he has enough evidence to convict Starr beyond a reasonable doubt and to prove Starr authored those letters, which he argues set this whole chain of events into action.
“Without that letter, you have nothing,” Rossiter said. “If that letter wouldn’t have been sent, there would be no investigation because there would be no accusations.”
Passenger said the lack of evidence provided by the prosecution shows that Starr “should not even be here on trial today,” placing the onus on Rossiter to “remove and erase” any reasonable doubt about Starr’s guilt.
“This isn’t about whether or not they were thorough,” Passenger said. “I can be as thorough as all get out about something that didn’t happen, but that doesn’t make it happen.”
Day two of the trial and witness testimony are slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The prosecution is expected to call the former student in question as well as Travis and former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel among others.
