TRAVERSE CITY — An open house to celebrate the career and retirement of Northwestern Michigan College President Timothy J. Nelson is planned for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The event is open to the public and celebrates Nelson’s 18-plus years of employment as president. He will retire Dec. 31.
“I have committed myself to our ultimate purpose, which is to provide our learners and communities with the skills, experiences and values that will help them to create social and economic wealth during their lifetimes,” Nelson said in a press release. “I am humbled to think that as I look to the future, the people, programs and systems that we have developed together position this institution for continued success in meeting that purpose well into the future.”
Before becoming president in 2001, Nelson served as NMC’s Executive Director of Administrative Services. He was the college’s residence hall and apartment supervisor from 1975 to 1977.
More information about Nelson’s NMC tenure as well as information about the transition to the new President Nick Nissley can be found at nmc.edu/president.
