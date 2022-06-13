TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County's popular state highway and another that stretches from Empire to Curran meet at a complicated intersection just inside Traverse City limits.
The Michigan Department of Transportation wants to make improvements where M-22 and M-72 meet, and on M-22 from there north to Cherry Bend Road. State highway agency officials are having an open house Tuesday to talk about the project set for 2025.
It's 4-6 p.m. at Elmwood Township Hall, 10090 E. Lincoln Rd., according to a release. Along with MDOT staff and contractors, city and Elmwood Township officials are invited, as is the public, businesses along the corridor and anyone with a stake in the project.
Proposed work includes new pavement throughout, upgraded storm water management, rebuilding nonmotorized trails and making improvements to the M-72 and M-22 intersection. An April safety audit found nonmotorized crossings at the intersection — a waypoint for Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails users and others — to be a major concern among several priorities identified.
Those who can't come can comment online and find more project information at https://is.gd/M22M72project2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.