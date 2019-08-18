TRAVERSE CITY — Brandi Priante couldn’t help but smile when she heard it.
Sure, she’s said it countless upon countless times and heard other people say it even more than that. But this was the first time she heard it slip from the lips of her 5-year-old daughter, Miley.
“We were just taking a walk,” Priante said.
Priante’s 2-year-old son had a knack for flinging his sippy cup from the confines of his stroller — this was before Priante bought one of those nifty-yet-simple devices to keep the cup attached to her son’s wrist.
After a particularly impressive toss, Priante reached down, picked up the sippy cup, fumbled a bit as she reached for a snack in the stroller and dropped the cup again.
“My daughter just stopped — and she’s just so helpful and loves her brother so much and does everything she can to help — and so she just reached down as was like, ‘Ope, I got it, Mom,’” Priante said.
There it was.
Ope.
The three-letter utterance has become the calling card of nearly every Midwesterner. Some love it. Some ... well, not so much.
But there is certainly a curiosity when it comes to the word that leaves more questions than answers.
Can I have the definition, please?
The only definition of ope from a legitimate literary source, the Oxford English Dictionary, defines ope as an adjective “short for open” from the early 13th century as in “not closed; not hidden.” A second OED definition marks ope as a mid-15th century verb from Middle English to mean “bare-headed.”
Unfortunately, neither of those really apply to how ope is used in today’s nomenclature, leaving many linguists scratching their heads.
The closest appropriate definition — outside of Urban Dictionary’s 26 different entries for ope — comes from Owlcation, which describes it as Midwest slang that is “used to show recognition of a mistake or minor accident, often as part of an apology.”
Kate Remlinger, linguistics professor at Grand Valley State University who has studied both Michigan and American dialects, said “ope” is one of those words “we need to go along with action.”
“It is a word. We have a spelling for it. You know what it means,” Remlinger said. “If I bump into you and say ‘ope,’ that means one thing. But if I leave my house without my keys and say ‘ope,’ that means something else. It’s important to remember that context affects meaning.”
“Ope” doesn’t necessarily fall into the normal categories used when trying to label words, Remlinger said. Instead of being a noun, verb or adjective, “ope” is an exclamation similar to “wow” that creates or adds meaning to a situation.
Although no systematic study has been done of how “ope” is used, where it is used and why it is used, Remlinger maintains “ope” is “a totally useful word.”
“Let’s say I bump into you and don’t say anything at all, you’re going to think I’m rude. But ‘ope’ communicates that I recognize that I invaded your space and I’m sorry, but it’s casual,” Remlinger said. “It has that social function and social meaning to it.”
Language of origin?
The most glaring question is about how “ope” came to be.
Did it spring forth from the primordial ooze? Were caveman grunting “ope” as they snuck by to get some ranch to dip their fried mammoth into? Did Martin Luther say it as he squeezed past onlookers to nail his 95 theses to the church door in 1517? Did Thomas Jefferson vent his mild frustration with a surprised “ope” after spilling ink on his first draft of the Declaration of Independence?
The answer is clear and decisive. No one knows.
“I’ve done some checking, and I don’t see even a tiny glimmer of an etymology anywhere,” University of Michigan linguistics professor Sarah Thomason said. “My guess ... is that it arose as a variant of oops.”
Even if ope was a variation of oops, that does not help in finding the language of origin. “Oops” has no etymological information in the OED either, which means the people who created the dictionary and those responsible for its upkeep have not been able to figure it out.
“It’s just one of those words that we just don’t know where it comes from,” Remlinger said. “Sometimes it’s something like onomatopoeia or words that sound like sounds, or they’re clippings from other words that end up being words themselves.”
Many linguists agree that “ope” is likely a variation of oops, but Remlinger isn’t so sure.
“What’s interesting to me is that whereas ‘oops’ is spoken by exhaling, what’s called egressive, ‘ope’ often is spoken by inhaling, what we call an ingressive,” she said. “English doesn’t typically have ingressive sounds, although other languages do, such as Norwegian and Swedish.”
Can you use it in a sentence?
Midwesterners, and Michiganders in particular, have laid claim to “ope” and its origins.
Priante, a Traverse City resident, said she probably picked it up while playing with the boys in her neighborhood when she was a child. Now she has passed “ope” onto her children.
“I’m proud that us northern Michiganders say it more often than everybody else,” Priante said. “I hear it a lot. I hear it at the grocery story, obviously. I hear it at the park. I even hear it at school when I’m picking up the kids. Moms bumping into each other, and it’s just ‘Ope, I’m sorry.’”
However, there is evidence of the word being used throughout the United States and even in England.
Remlinger, born in Ohio, said she doesn’t know how long she’s been saying “ope,” but she’s confident it was well before she moved to the Great Lakes state.
“Here in Michigan, people think it’s a Michigan thing, but obviously it’s not,” Remlinger said. “We take some words that are seemingly unique and make them our own or take ownership of them as a word that belongs only to us. We do that because we haven’t heard other people from other places use those words.”
A BuzzFeed poll in March 2018 tried to pin down if “ope” was only a Michigan thing. The results backed up Remlinger.
Of the nearly 32,000 respondents, 72 percent said they use the word and are not from Michigan. Only 12 percent said they use it and are a Michigan native.
Ope. O-P-E. Ope.
“Ope” hit the world stage in force in October 2017 when a tweet from @Alex_but_online went viral and thrust the word into forefront of humanity’s collective conscience.
The tweet read:
[On a date]
- Me: OK, don’t let her know you’re from the Midwest
Date: You dropped your wallet.
Me: Ope, thanks.
The tweet garnered more than 17,000 retweets, 89,000 likes and thousands upon thousands of comments. “Ope” became the thing meme dreams are made of, getting a lot of play on social media and eventually spawning the creation of t-shirts sporting those three letters.
Ari Spool, a self-proclaimed “meme scientist” from the website Know Your Meme, said what made a meme like “ope” catch fire as it did was its relatability and absurdity.
“It requires a certain inside-joke quality. This gives people who created the meme a sort of ownership of the joke, which they are sharing with people who get it,” Spool told VICE News. “I think people like humor that seems tailored directly to them, and memes — while they may appeal widely — have the appearance of an inside joke that everyone is sharing and owning and creating.”
Remlinger said that with “ope” now being in our cultural awareness, the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, otherwise known as frequency illusion, made it grow exponentially. That is to say, once someone is made aware of something — like the word “ope” — that thing suddenly seems to appear more frequently. Which is why oftentimes people who said they never say “ope” will start catching themselves saying it.
Remlinger said that is because “ope” is almost an involuntary response, and, as such, often goes unnoticed.
“’Ope’ is kind of in our zeitgeist, at the moment,” she said. “But there is no crystal ball to see how long ope is going to hang around.”
As long as ope does indeed hang around, the curious will always wonder about its origin.
