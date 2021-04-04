TRAVERSE CITY — State environmental regulators soon will host an online community meeting about the East Bay Township PFAS investigation.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will host the online meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 on the Zoom videoconference platform. The public can participate via Zoom, or can phone into the meeting.
The meeting will be an opportunity for MPART and the public to hear from Cherry Capital Airport and U.S. Coast Guard officials on their ongoing PFAS investigations, said Scott Dean, spokesman for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Airport officials previously confirmed samples taken from airport property recently showed PFAS contamination beyond state maximum contaminant levels for those pollutants in drinking water. That makes the airport an official MPART site, marked for continued investigation and eventual cleanup plans.
Details about the PFAS probe at Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City have yet to be publicly revealed.
“We finished our preliminary assessment/site investigation and we’ve delivered that draft to Michigan EGLE,” said Lorne Thomas, chief of external affairs for Coast Guard Ninth District Great Lakes.
A final report is coming, he said, and a more extensive investigation can be expected to follow.
The PFAS probes at the airport and air station were both triggered by the discovery of PFAS contamination in groundwater monitoring wells downstream from the shared aviation area in Traverse City. Private drinking water wells in a nearby neighborhood were tested and all 18 returned positive PFAS test results — seven beyond state safety thresholds for exposure.
The highest concentration found among those 18 homes was about 1,300 parts per trillion of PFOS, beyond 80 times the recently adopted state’s maximum contaminant level.
All 18 homes in recent weeks were connected to East Bay Township’s water system at no cost to homeowners thanks to grant funding. Additional wells in the neighborhood that had been used for irrigation also were capped, confirmed township Supervisor Beth Friend.
PFAS are a family of chemicals, named as an acronym for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are found in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing, and many other household and personal items.
The man-made substances are known as “forever chemicals” because they persist indefinitely in the environment without breaking down, as well as build up in human bodies, or “bio-accumulate.”
The harmful pollutants have increasingly turned up in public water supplies and private wells nationwide.
Medical studies have linked the chemicals to testicular cancer, damage to organs including the liver and kidneys, and reproductive system harm.
Officials said a state health expert will participate in the coming online meeting about the East Bay investigation.
A toxicologist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will present a few slides about the health effects of PFAS and be available to answer questions from the public, said Lynn Sutfin, agency spokesperson.
More details about the meeting are available on the online public meeting calendar for the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, found under the MPART tab at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online.
