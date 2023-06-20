MANISTEE — A 79-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after two consecutive car crashes, according to a statement from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
Driver Susan Osmus of Onekama died at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, after being transferred from Munson Manistee Hospital, according to Tuesday's statement.
Osmus was involved in two crashes on Thursday, according to Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski. The first happened at approximately 6:49 p.m., when deputies were called to a hit-and-run property damage accident on Main Street (M-22) in the Village of Onekama. The caller told law enforcement that they were side-swiped by an SUV driven by Osmus. Later that same night, deputies were called to a second crash on Portage Point Drive near Herkelrath Road where Gutowski said Osmus left the roadway and struck several trees.
Gutowski said speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
