ONEKAMA — The third time was not the charm for a proposal to fund a $60 million sewer system around Portage and Bear lakes using local taxes and, if approved, a USDA loan request.
“I just want everyone here to know, we are out, Bear Lake Village is out, we’re done, we’re not going forward with the project, no matter what it says on Fakebook,” said David Meister, chairman of the Two Lakes Sewer Authority.
Meister for about three decades also has served as Onekama Township supervisor and made the “we’re done” statement late Wednesday afternoon during a special meeting of the township board.
The meeting was prompted after officials with the Village of Bear Lake, which also is a member of the sewer authority, voted last week to opt out of pursuing the project.
“It’s too expensive,” Village President Shelly Lynnes said prior to that board’s unanimous vote April 20.
Lynnes had estimated, with USDA loans, the project would cost property owners $130 a month, and $230 without federal assistance.
Officials with Onekama Township, the Village of Bear Lake, Bear Lake Township and Pleasanton Township since 2017 have appointed representatives to serve on the sewer authority.
Meister said it was part of Onekama Township’s master plan to at least try to fund a public sewer system to protect Portage Lake from possible septic system contaminants.
Some of these systems are decades old; others are modern, and installed within the past year, records show.
In public meetings, on social media and via U.S. Mail, some who live or vacation here have repeatedly questioned the need for an expensive system ostensibly to protect two inland lakes, which District 10 Health Department staff previously confirmed regularly test clean.
“The water quality in Bear Lake and Portage Lake is excellent,” Matt Fournier, District 10’s environmental health supervisor, said about the lakes’ surface water and public swim areas during an interview last month.
Fournier said elevated bacteria levels are regularly detected in an Onekama-area stream flowing past an area of densely situated cottages which, he said, showed there was an impact from septic systems near Portage Lake.
The bacteria has not affected water quality in the lake itself, he said.
Social media has been the site of a steady drip of reasoned discussion about the proposed system, and a deluge of insults and misinformation over the past several months, hence Meister’s comment about “Fakebook.”
“The rumor about Onekama being in the new sewer system, I don’t know where that came from, that’s just hogwash,” Meister said. “But apparently people believe it because it was on Fakebook again.”
This misinformation all spurred some area property owners to found STEP Advisory Group. Members were largely opposed to the sewer and set up their own website to post official documents and research.
“Seeing the TLCSA take the first steps toward dissolution is a big win for all those who took the time to become informed and voice their opinions,” said STEP Advisory Group member Lorraine Kessler.
Meister at the meeting Wednesday said the sewer authority had twice made plans for the sewer and finally submitted an application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office March 17.
“It’s got turned down basically for the same reason every time – which is money,” Meister said.
Libby Schleiffarth, an attendee at the Onekama Township meeting, asked whether officials would pass a motion to compel Meister to rescind the USDA application, officials obliged and the motion passed unanimously.
“It will really help with public trust,” Schleiffarth, who also is a member of STEP, said.
The next meeting of the sewer authority is Tuesday, when Meister said representatives have work to do.
They’ll need to accept the decision by the Village of Bear Lake to opt out, Meister will need to ask the authority to pass a motion to rescind the USDA application, and they have to vote to disband the sewer authority itself.
But, before they do that, they have to make arrangements for a required final audit.
Any unspent money from grants courtesy of the Manistee County Community Foundation will have to be returned, Meister said.
The auditor, Baird, Cotter, and Bishop of Cadillac, is expected to provide a bid next week, and the cost will be shared equally by all four municipalities, Meister said.
The soonest that can be completed is August, but, because of the firm’s workloads, it might not be until October.
Meister said he’s weary of being “slammed” on social media with misinformation, adding that he believed “five years of COVID” contributed to the end of the project.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records show the World Health Organization first labeled COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
Meeting recordings show the project was repeatedly criticized for its expense, which many property owners said greatly exceeded the perceived benefit. Meeting attendees also complained about a lack of transparent details about how, and where, the main infrastructure for the sewer would be located.
The TLSA meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, will take place at the Bear Lake Township Hall on Lake Street in Bear Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.