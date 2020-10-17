About the candidates

Dan O'Neil, 61, of Traverse City, is an attorney and founding partner of Thomson O'Neil Law, and graduated from Central Michigan University and Detroit College of Law. He is a Michigan Common Cause board member. He ran unsuccessfully as a Democratic candidate for the 104th District in 2018 and served 10 years as a Traverse City planning commissioner, an appointed board. He has a wife and three grown children.

John Roth, 57, of Traverse City, runs Bowers Harbor Yacht Club, is in sales at Don Orr Ski House and works part-time at Traverse City Country Club. He served two terms on Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission, an appointed chair, and served for eight years as vice-chair and chair of the Grand Traverse County Republicans. He has a wife and two daughters.