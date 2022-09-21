CHEBOYGAN — A car rolled over after striking a tree in Burt Township on Tuesday at about 1 p.m., according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department.
As he was driving north on I-75 near Exit 319, a 68-year-old Grand Rapids man went off the highway, down the embankment and struck a tree, Sheriff Dale Clarmont said.
The collision caused his 2014 Chevrolet Equinox to spin before rolling over two and a half times and stopping on the driver's side, according to the crash report.
The driver and his passenger, a 69-year-old Grand Rapids woman, were trapped in the car, requiring the Topinabee Fire Department and Jaws of Life to extract them, Clarmont said.
They had minor injuries and sought their own medical treatment, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
