BOYNE CITY — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night, while a man was injured.
Charlevoix County sheriff's deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. to the crash on Camp Daggett Road near Reycraft Road in Bay Township. Olivia Marie Toorman, 18, died in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The crashed 2004 Subaru was driven by Austin Michael Payne, 18, of Traverse City, who was injured in the rollover. He was taken by ambulance to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey for treatment.
Sheriff's officials said the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed when Payne apparently lost control and the vehicle rolled several times. The wreck remains under investigation.
