TRAVERSE CITY — In the early 1980s, during a class at an all-girls Catholic high school in Samoa, Carrie Hessler-Radelet observed her students stunned expressions.
The Frankfort native, then a Peace Corps volunteer — and later the program’s director — had asked them what they wanted to be when they grew up.
“The idea that any of these girls would have a career of their own and be able to define their own future was something they’d never considered,” Hessler-Radelet said. “But they, of course, were capable of so much more.
“Seeing their intellectual awakening and them beginning to dream of what they could do in the world and how they could make a difference was one of the most exciting parts of our job,” she said.
President Barack Obama appointed Hessler-Radelet as Peace Corps director, a position she held from June 6, 2014, to Jan. 19, 2017. Additionally, Hessler-Radelet spent two years as the Peace Corps deputy director and then 18 months as acting director while waiting for the U.S. Senate to confirm her appointment.
Hessler-Radelet currently is president and CEO of Project Concern International, a global development organization working with families and communities to enhance health, end hunger and overcome hardship in 16 countries.
She’s scheduled to speak Thursday at Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum. The talk, “Engaging for Good: Can one individual volunteer change the world?” takes begins at 6 p.m. at the Hagerty Center on NMC’s Great Lakes Campus.
A decade before Hessler-Radelet’s trip, Stan Otto was teaching English in Morocco and Cameroon through the Peace Corps.
Otto — who went on to spent 30 years as a diplomat and now is co-chair of the IAF board — said he’s been contacted by former students who now are very respected professionals.
“I like to think I gave them a push in the right direction,” he said. “It seems they got enthused and exposed to the world and going on and doing advanced studies and it really changed their lives.”
Talent, intellect and motivation are equally distributed in the world — but opportunity is not, Hessler-Radelet said. Building leadership capacity by providing education, training, tools and access to resources will allow individuals and communities to lift themselves out of poverty, she said.
Hessler-Radelet said she hopes to share that core belief — developed through decades of worldwide humanitarian service — at the forum.
The list of challenges facing the world is endless — the environment, the rise of nationalism and poverty to name a few, Otto said.
“On the other hand, there are many solutions that people can be a part of,” he said. “Each time you’re a part of that, you start to work on that list and check some things off.”
The family planning class Peace Corps volunteer Sandy Seppala-Gyr taught Kenyan students in the late 1970s had the headmaster’s OK, but was kept discreet and out of the official curriculum.
Seppala-Gyr said that, after returning to the U.S., she got a letter from a student who had wed and had a baby. They wrote they planned to wait three years before having another child because of what they learned in her class, Seppala-Gyr said.
“I don’t think that all of us made changes for the whole world, but we all made changes in the villages that we’re in,” she said.
One volunteer can make a difference because human connections are the most powerful force there is, Hessler-Radelet said.
“The most important thing in life is human relationships,” she said. “It’s how people individually learn to trust each other, and it happens at the national level as well.”
Peace Corps volunteering has a more international focus, but the Traverse City area is full of volunteers, Seppala-Gyr said, pointing to the National Cherry Festival and Traverse City Film Festival as examples.
The Peace Corps is all about making a difference, but the concept of one volunteer being able to make a difference can speak to everyone, Seppala-Gyr said.
