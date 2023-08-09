TRAVERSE CITY — Driving down Woodmere Avenue to East Eighth Street in his patrol car, Lt. Steve Sivek reflected on the past 22 years he’s served his hometown.
Yesterday was his last official day before retiring from the Traverse City Police Department.
Born and raised in Traverse City, after graduating from Northwestern Michigan College’s police academy in 1996, Sivek said, the city police department was his first choice for employment.
But back then, every time there was an open position available in the department, he said, there would be at least 200 applicants.
After a summer working foot-and-bike patrol for the Cadillac Police Department and five years working for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal police, Sivek joined the ranks of TCPD as a road patrol officer in 2001.
“This is where I really wanted to come to my whole career,” he said.
Since then, he’s worked a myriad of different jobs for the department: road patrol officer, head of training, road patrol sergeant and road patrol lieutenant.
Over the course of his career with TCPD, he’s been honored with lifesaving awards twice — once for using an AED to save someone who was having a heart attack and the second time for working with another officer to save a woman who needed rescue in the water.
But, in the past two decades, road patrol is where Sivek has spent the majority of his time. Some days, he would listen to music. When he was working at night, he said, he preferred talk radio instead of hearing “the same song over and over again.” And at least half of his career was spent working the midnight shift.
The people he’s worked with have been his favorite part of the job.
“The people of Traverse City are great people, but I work with a great group of officers in our department,” he said. “One fact I’m kind of proud of is, when I got sergeant, I was put in charge of the Field Officer Training program – FTO we call it – so I was in charge of training new officers, and I had a direct hand in training probably around three-quarters of our current department.”
And, he noted, knowing the roads within the city limits was often what stumped officers in training the most.
Going through FTO isn’t easy, he said, and he’s proud of all of the officers he’s seen successfully complete the program.
During that time, Sivek said, there was only one person who didn’t make it through. “It’s a tough program and, to make it through it, you really have to work hard.”
The officers he’s trained have said they’ll miss his presence and sense of humor over at department headquarters at 851 Woodmere Avenue.
As he turned the corner and stopped at State Street, Sivek said he’s still not used to the fact it’s now a two-way street.
“It’s still mind-boggling to me,” he said, recalling when the city first made that change how everyone went the wrong way as they adjusted to the new traffic rules.
In addition to street changes over the years, the biggest change in policing he’s seen is the presence of cameras “both for the police and for civilians.”
“Everything is recorded nowadays, everywhere you go, everything you do, there’s always somebody who’s seen with a camera out,” he remarked. “Even with a minor traffic crash or something like that, there’s people with cameras out recording everything you do.
“That’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
For any new police officers to the department or law enforcement in general, he shared this piece of advice: “It’s not as easy as what senior officers make it look – or what you see on television. You have to be prepared to take the good and the bad, hand-in-hand.
“Praised one minute, called bad names the next minute, you kind of have to overlook that stuff and realize it comes with the job.”
Sivek is the third commanding officer to retire from the department in the past calendar year, with former Detective Bureau Capt. James Bussell and Chief Jeffrey O’Brien preceding him.
Road patrol Sgt. Adam Gray will take over Sivek’s duties as TCPD’s road patrol lieutenant.
