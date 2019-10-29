FIFE LAKE — One person was injured when a car hit a school bus in Kalkaska County.
A Forest Area Community Schools bus with children on board was hit by a Chevy Impala around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus driver and seven children were assessed by parents and EMS and released from the scene with no apparent injuries, the press release states. The driver of the Impala was transported to Munson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the press release states.
The school bus was making a left-hand turn from West Sharon Road onto the southbound lane of Puffer Road in Garfield Township, according to the press release. The Impala was traveling northbound on Puffer Road and hit the bus, the press release states.
The cause of the crash still is under investigation by the Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office accident investigations, according to the press release.
Garfield Township Fire Departments, Fife Lake Fire Department, Fife Lake EMS, Kalkaska EMS, Michigan State Police and the Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, the press release states.
