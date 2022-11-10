KINGSLEY — Kingsley School Board President Beth Lajko lost her re-election bid, while Kelly Saxton and Ian McKinley received the most votes in the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education election Tuesday.
Of the five candidates who ran for the two open spots, McKinley and Saxton garnered the most votes. McKinley took first with 1,447 votes and Saxton came in second with 1,189.
McKinley and Saxton will serve six-year terms on the board. This will be Saxton’s second consecutive term. McKinley has not served on the school board before.
Unofficial vote totals showed Lajko coming in a close third place with 1,135 votes, 54 votes behind Saxton. Lajko has served on the board for more than 20 years.
Nevada Rector came in fourth with 899 votes and Leon L. Hulett was fifth with 684 votes.
Saxton and McKinley will join current board members Max Anderson, Heather Bartelmay, Tina Schelich and Vivien Snyder.
Since Lajko will be off the board next year, the position of president will be up for grabs in January.
