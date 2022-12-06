KALKASKA — A car crash on slushy roads left one man dead and another injured, according to a statement from the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 6:16 a.m. on Tuesday morning, sheriff's office officials said William Ward Lanning, 38, lost control while driving eastbound on Country Road 612 west of Lewis School Road when he crossed the centerline and was struck by Jakob Edward Dunham, 32, who was traveling westbound in his van.
After the crash, Dunham was transported to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center by Frederic Township EMS, where he has been treated and released with "non-life-threatening injuries," Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford said.
Lanning was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders, according to police reports.
Preliminary findings show that road conditions and faulty equipment were a factor in the severity of the crash, Whiteford said.
The crash is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene of the collision by rescue crews from Bear Lake Township, Kalkaska Township, Michigan State Police and the CETA Fire Departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.