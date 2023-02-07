CHEBOYGAN — A 32-year-old Onaway man was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual conduct and one count of accosting for immoral purposes.
The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old child that occurred in 2017.
An investigation into the incident launched in November last year by the Michigan Children’s Protective Services and the state police, according to MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
The victim was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Michigan, located in Alpena.
An arrest warrant for the suspect, Cody Hoffmeyer, was authorized Jan. 26. He was taken to Carson City Correctional Facility and held without bond.
Since the case involves a minor, the state police could not offer more information at this time. Hoffmeyer's arraignment took place in 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. He will next appear in court on Feb. 24.
