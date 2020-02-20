TRAVERSE CITY — Nick Nissley attended more than 150 meetings in his first 48 days on the job as Northwestern Michigan College’s president.
In those meetings he is fulfilling one of the goals the NMC Board of Trustees has set for his first six months — building relationships with students, faculty, community members and donors.
Other goals include maintaining the momentum of successful academic programs and the Be What’s Possible capital campaign currently underway, as well as taking time to learn about the community and about the college’s challenges, strengths and hopes.
Once he gets a firm footing, Nissley will be looking at updating NMC’s strategic plan to incorporate what the community needs not just now, but five, 10 or 15 years from now.
That means making sure students get what they need and that the community gets what it needs, he said.
Nissley’s impression of the college so far is that it has strong and unique programming. He has also been impressed with the enthusiasm of everyone involved with NMC.
“Every single person I’ve talked to has been incredibly proud and passionate,” he said.
Those at the college are also open to future possibilities. Starting with founder Les Biederman, the college has always thrived on imaginative and creative ideas, he said.
Innovative programs include the Great Lakes Maritime Academy, which has been around for 50 years and offers two bachelor’s degrees; marine technology; aviation and engineering technology that includes a new program on unmanned aerial systems, aka drones.
During his presentation and interview for NMC’s top post, Nissley described himself as a possibilitarian. He’s taken a little ribbing about the moniker, but he’s also found out he’s not so unique, that the college itself was founded on resourcefulness and a fundraising campaign that initially fell short of its $100,000 goal.
“What I’ve realized is I’m surrounded by hundreds if not thousands of others,” he said.
One of the things that plagues NMC and other colleges in the state and country is declining enrollment. Two things are influencing enrollment, Nissley said — the fact that the number of high school graduates is declining and that the country is in an economic upturn so people are not going to college to learn new skills.
The college has a proactive team that is seeking new markets and new ways of serving students, he said.
“The world is changing,” he said. “Not everyone is looking for a two-year or four-year degree. Some are looking for certification and just need a class or two.”
Nissley recently spoke to a student in the drone program who has not yet graduated but has already snagged a job that will pay him a starting salary of $70,000 a year.
“Those are the kinds of markets we’re hoping to enter,” he said.
Nissley’s most recent post was as executive director of the School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati. He also has about 25 years of executive leadership experience.
Nissley talks frankly about his early life — his mother died when he was 5, his father had problems with alcohol and was in and out of jail. Forty years ago when he was in the midst of it, he was ashamed and didn’t want others to know what he was going through.
Now he’s an open book, knowing that early “mess,” as he calls it, helped him to develop both grit and empathy for others who are going through things.
“As you age you realize it’s the stuff that’s made you what you are,” he said.
Talking about it validates that it isn’t something to be ashamed of.
“The issue is what am I doing to overcome that mess,” he said.
Nissley proposed to his wife Elise more than 20 years ago at Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula. They’ve been coming back to visit northern Michigan ever since, he said.
The couple purchased a home Old Mission peninsula. Elise, a reading specialist, and their two daughters Isabel, a senior, and Meredith, a sophomore, are still in Cincinnati and will join Nissley in June. He said they didn’t want to pull Isabel out of school in the middle of her senior year.
Nissley said that what he loves about NMC is that it is not just a community college.
“It is the community’s college,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.