About the candidates

Beth McGill-Rizer, 62, of Ludington, worked as a certified pharmacy technician trainer prior to retirement and is an organizer for the Mason County Democrats. She's married, has three children, two foster children and acted as guardian for two more.

Jack O'Malley, 61, of Lake Ann, spent 34 years as a broadcaster at WTCM-FM in Traverse City. He's married and has three adult children. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.