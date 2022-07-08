TRAVERSE CITY — To be National Cherry Queen you must do more than just wave and smile.
Along with your obligations at the National Cherry Festival, you have to be an advocate for the cherry industry, make dozens of appearances and talk about all things cherry.
That role, and reign, began Friday night for Olivia Coolman, who was crowned the 2022-2023 National Cherry Queen at the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College’s Maritime Academy.
She was sworn in by officials and took vows to forever be in this prestigious court of northern Michigan royalty.
“This whole experience has been an absolute dream," said Coolman. "And makes me so excited for a busy and fun year!”
The new queen is a 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School who will be entering the Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program at Grand Valley State University in the fall. She is the daughter of Matt and Melissa Coolman and has lived in Traverse City since she was 3 years old with her parents and brother Alec.
According to her bio:
“She received her early dance education from The Dance Center where she was a member of the Dance Center Youth Ensemble and performed in numerous recitals and lead roles in several ballets. She earned her bachelors of arts degree in dance and exercise science from Hope College in 2021. With recent experience working in physical therapy settings, she has a new appreciation for how healthy active individuals contribute to all that makes Traverse City a thriving center of opportunity.”
She takes over for 2021-2022 Cherry Queen Allie Graziano, who blossomed over the last year as an ambassador for the cherry industry, said organizers.
The whole pageantry of the queen scholarship program is about “tradition,” which was on full display at the ceremony.
“When I think of the Cherry Festival, I think about the Cherry Queen, about being a past queen,” said Angela Sayler, who coordinates the program. “It’s about continuing the tradition.”
Her coronation night made such a lasting impression that she remains involved today.
“I remember everything about it,” said Sayler, who was the 2009-2010 Cherry Queen.
She said Graziano — a graduate of Elk Rapids High School and Baker College, who just accepted a position as a nurse in the NICU at Munson Healthcare in Traverse City — has been an “exceptional queen.”
Graziano said she is excited to see Queen Olivia take on her new role, but added all members of her court were the “cream of the crop.”
The other members of the court:
Emma McGuire (first runner-up), the 22-year-old daughter of Patrick and Sara McGuire, of Elk Rapids. She is a 2018 graduate of Elk Rapids High School and recent graduate of Grand Valley State University with a bachelor's in psychology.
Kaylee Coy, a 2017 graduate from Elk Rapids High School and a 2018 graduate of Northwestern Michigan College’s Dental Assisting Program. She is the 24-year-old daughter of Charlie and Corrie Coy, of Kewadin.
Sidra Smith, a 2020 graduate from Traverse City Central High School and entering her junior year at the University of Michigan. She is studying architecture and business administration. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Matthew and Meredith Smith.
Graziano’s advice for the new queen:
“Just be yourself,” she said. “It would be really, really hard to hold this position if you were anything other than yourself.
“Just let that inner sparkle shine through and enjoy every second.”
As for Friday night’s coronation ceremony, she said the new queen will feel “complete shock.”
“This night is so special … I remember feeling a ton of relief that this dream finally came true for me. It took a few months to sink in, to say, ‘Wow, I am the National Cherry Queen.’”
The new queen will receive an $8,250 scholarship, said Kat Paye, the executive director of the National Cherry Festival.
Along with the “pomp and circumstance” surrounding Friday night’s event where the queen receives flowers, a sash and crown, she has to take vows and sign a one-year contract.
She has to be open to learning from cherry growers and represent the industry.
“She gets to go out and speak the wonderful good of cherries wherever she goes,” Paye said.
