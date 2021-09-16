TRAVERSE CITY— Old Town Playhouse canceled several performances of “Escanaba in da Moonlight” to follow its COVID-19 protocols. Shows are no longer occurring Sept. 16-19 and 23. The next performance is set at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Call the box office at 231-947-2210 for more information.
Old Town Playhouse cancels performances
