TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police said an Old Mission Peninsula man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a handgun.
Emergency crews went to the home in Peninsula Township at 11:45 a.m. Sunday to help the 75-year-old man who reportedly wounded himself in his left leg.
Police said Peninsula Township emergency medical personnel rushed the man to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MSP officials said it’s important to always treat a firearm as if it were loaded and to ensure it is clear of any rounds before cleanings. Statistically about 77 percent of accidental gun deaths happen in homes, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.