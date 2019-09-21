ELMIRA — For six generations, the Sumner men have heated and pounded iron.
Daniel Sumner — who lived 1811-1875 — was the only professional blacksmith, though, said Jon Sumner. He’s a farmer, as were his other forefathers, Sumner said.
Now, Sumner is set to be the first since Daniel, his great-great-great-grandfather, to have an actual blacksmith shop in which to work.
Sumner is having an old fashioned barn-raising Sunday at his farm in Elmira. He purchased Amish building materials so the structure is more authentic, Sumner said.
Once complete, the barn will be outfitted as an 1800s-style blacksmith shop complete with an antique forge that will be put to use that day, he said.
“When I first thought about doing this, I put a post out on Facebook saying I needed blacksmithing tools,” Sumner said. “I thought it would take me years to get it all.”
But within two days, people “came out of the woodwork,” saying they either had or knew someone who had supplies they’d be willing to sell, he said.
The tools will be put to good use Sunday and in the future, Sumner said.
“We’ve got seven barns and we’re always building stuff and stuff breaks,” he said. “If you go to the box stores to buy something, it’s not going to last. If you heat (iron) up and bang it, it’ll last forever.”
Sumner said he also hopes to have blacksmithing demonstrations, and possibly classes, in the shop at some point. Of the seven barns already on his property, one is an antique store, one an event barn and one a family barn, Sumner said.
Alena Knuteson, 19, plans to help out Sunday and is looking forward to getting learn more about blacksmithing. Knuteson, of Gaylord, said she met Sumner through open mic nights he hosts at the barn — her boyfriend plays in a band and she plays piano and sings.
Her background as a home health care aide and cook can’t hurt, she said. Knuteson said she’s used to getting hands-on, dirty and being around hot things.
Blacksmithing caught her eye as a kid at Renaissance fairs and historical centers for elemental reasons, she said.
“Playing with fire and hammers — it comes down to childish instincts,” Knuteson said.
This basic quality perseveres through time, she added.
“It’s old-time stuff, cool and innovative — it can flow into the current society,” Knuteson said.
Work on the 14-by-14-by-12 foot building will start around 9 a.m. Building is expected to take about four hours, after which the blacksmith shop will be set up and utilized, Sumner said.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can park on site — follow signs for event parking once on the property.
