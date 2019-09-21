Jon Sumner, right, drills holes for posts on his Elmira Township farm with help from his father Doug Sumner, left, and friend Justin Falk in preparation for a blacksmith shop, for which he will host a public barn raising on Sunday.”It was a dream of mine to do,” said Jon Sumner, who’s great, great, great grandfather Daniel Sumner moved to southern Michigan from Vermont in 1827 to set up his own blacksmith shop. “The amount of people who wanted to come over and help was unbelievable.”