LELAND — It looks the same, feels the same, might even smell the same — but, undeniably, there’s something new in the air at one of Leland’s oldest spots.
The Old Art Building, an enduring Leland staple, returned to local hands this month after dozens of Lelanders, fans of the cozy fishing town and Leelanau County art enthusiasts pooled funds for the cause.
“It’s definitely, definitely an icon — more and more so all the time,” said Becky Ross, executive director of the Art Building’s new owner, the nonprofit Leelanau Community Cultural Center. “I mean, it’s funny — I go into the local bookstore and see cards people have painted (of the building), tiles. It’s popping up everywhere.”
That’s with good reason — 2022 brings the hall’s centennial.
The building’s new — continued — life is only fitting in a community surrounded with art and a county flush with creativity, art centers and experts of everything from metalwork to charcoal.
“It’s just been kind of a headquarters for artistic people,” said Cece Chatfield, manager of Leland’s Main Street Gallery. “The arts are alive and thriving here in our community, and the fact that everyone pulled together to purchase the property — so that we would have it in perpetuity — truly proves this.”
The Old Art Building, outside of 2020, tends to be flush with activity 50 weeks of the year. The offerings vary from group and individual art shows, theater performances, live music, art classes, morning yoga and tai chi. The building also sees use as a community center, home to weddings, birthday parties, fundraisers and graduations.
Artists are typically welcome to use the space as a studio, though the building isn’t open to the public right now because of pandemic-related concerns.
Royce Deans, the building’s featured Ann Hall Visiting Artist for 2020 and 2021, is eager for better — safer — days.
A Chicago transplant, Deans flits between print-making, landscapes, oils, figure-drawing, monotypes and most other techniques one could dream up. He’s been creating in Traverse City for about 30 years. Like many local creators, he’s long been entwined with the spot, sharing works for exhibitions and leading classes.
“There’s such a legacy of creativity and teaching and artistic goodness that is within the walls of that place,” Deans said. “I really do love being in there, and I think the community as a whole loves to be in there.”
The Old Art Building’s original owner donated it to Michigan State University in 1939. It’s remained in the university’s hands since, though community calls facilitated Leland Township’s leasing of the property in the ‘90s. With that formed the Leelanau Community Cultural Center to focus on protecting and revitalizing the landmark.
It allowed a fresh slate of programming inside, and MSU officials granted permission for solar panel additions, a new wing and other fixes and improvements locals floated.
Still, like painting the trim in an apartment or putting rims on a leased Subaru, it felt a bit odd, a bit uneasy, to put such effort and funds into a building that could be swept away at any time.
For years, Ross and fellow art-supporters have tried to strike a deal with the Lansing-based school, but MSU had little interest in selling.
Last year, university officials changed their minds.
The fight was on.
Hundreds of donations came in to bolster efforts — some from across the country.
“It’s huge. Everything — except for COVID — fell right into place,” Ross said. “It was over the top. We knew people liked us, (but) for this little tiny place, it’s a lot of people supporting us.”
The coming centennial is just icing on top — Ross said the goal has long been to return the building to local hands before that anniversary.
It’s clear from the support — memories of the Old Art Barn stick.
Ross’ favorite is a recent one of the building’s holiday Festival of Lights. Normally, a holiday market brings life to the building’s halls, but concern for public safety canceled any sort of indoor option.
Instead, LCCC volunteers gathered up 25 Christmas trees and plopped them in the Old Art Building’s yard. Artists came in and chose a tree to decorate — some in themes or colors, others even more creative.
“Everyone just needed it — we didn’t realize how much people needed to be able to walk through the trees,” Ross said. “Right now, that’s my most favorite, because it’s lasted so long and really brought joy to so many people.”
She, alongside many offering prayers and hopes, would love to see something of a “normal,” or at least safer indoor gatherings, by summertime. As weeks go by, they’ll evaluate whether individual artist shows and classes can be held safely.
The planning and hoping keeps the community together.
“We’re keeping the heartbeat,” Ross said.
