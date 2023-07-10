MANISTEE — A wildfire in Manistee that led to evacuations and road closures is now almost fully contained, Wexford County Emergency Management reports.
Officials have not yet indicated what caused the fire.
On Monday afternoon a large fire was spreading north and east of West Eight Road and North One Road in Cleon Township, they said on social media.
As of 8 p.m. that evening the organization said the fire was not contained yet, "although we are getting closer."
By 9:30 p.m., they said that the fire was 98% contained and the evacuation orders that were previously in place are now lifted.
"It is still important to drive slow and carefully as there is fire apparatus throughout the area," their statement read.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office also urged people within a one mile radius of Read and Harlan Roads to evacuate.
Grand Traverse 911 confirmed high winds are bringing a "significant amount" of smoke from the blaze into Grand Traverse County.
The Cadillac Police Department previously said they worked alongside other authorities to actively evacuate the impacted areas.
City of Frankfort Fire and Rescue said in a statement they are temporarily covering Benzonia and Homestead Townships while their departments are fighting the wildfire.
"We have a large number of members ready at the fire station ready to assist the remaining crews in the county with any potential incidents," the statement read. "Keep the wildfire crews in your thoughts tonight."
