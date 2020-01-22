TRAVERSE CITY — There may be some ice on the region’s inland lakes, but not everywhere.
Inconsistent weather conditions leading into this winter season have left many inland lakes without any ice at all by mid-January. Other lakes have some ice cover, but often it’s not thick enough for all popular winter recreation activities.
In fact, three snowmobiles and a pickup truck went through the ice on Houghton Lake during the recent weekend.
As a result, law enforcement and natural resources officials are warning area residents to be mindful of conditions before taking to the ice.
“The basic thing is know the ice conditions. Know where you’re going,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Troopers responded around 12:40 p.m. Sunday to the Houghton Lake shoreline in Prudenville for the report of a snowmobile that went through the ice in Roscommon County.
“Conditions weren’t good for ice,” Carroll said.
While emergency officials were on the scene, he said two more snowmobiles fell through the ice about 1,000 feet away — within sight of the responders to the first incident.
Carroll said before the three snowmobiles went through the ice on Houghton Lake, a pickup truck did the same that morning near the west boat launch on the very same lake. The state Department of Natural Resources responded to that call.
Nobody was injured in any of the ice-breaking incidents, police said.
“Nobody hurt, just wet and cold,” Carroll said.
Weather officials said there have not been consistent conditions that allow for as much ice to form as during other, more typical winter seasons.
“Overall we have been a little warmer than usual. Really we’ve been up and down,” said Sabrina Jauernic, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
“We definitely haven’t gotten cold and stayed cold,” she said.
Two months ago, bitterly cold temperatures first struck the region with the return of autumn. Federal records show Traverse City experienced its eighth-coldest November in 2019, while Houghton Lake had its third-coldest November on record, Jauernic said.
But then December arrived and brought warmer conditions. Houghton Lake was 4 degrees above normal for that month, while Traverse City was 4.1 degrees above normal, records show.
“And the precipitation we’ve had hasn’t all been in the form of snow,” Jauernic said.
Collectively, that means there are apt to be inconsistent ice conditions across much of northern Lower Michigan, she said.
Jauernic said recent satellite images show many large inland lakes around the region remain without ice, though some have a bit of ice cover.
Both Torch Lake in Antrim County and Glen Lake in Leelanau County remain mostly open water, while satellite images show ice cover on parts of Lake Leelanau and also on both Lake Skegemog and the southern part of Elk Lake, Jauernic said.
Other lakes were obscured by clouds in the satellite photograph from Sunday afternoon, she said.
Lt. Joe Molnar, DNR conservation officer in Traverse City, said ice conditions can change day to day, especially with warmer temperatures expected to hover near the 32-degree freezing point in the coming weather forecast.
“No ice should ever be considered 100 percent safe,” Molnar said.
Those who go onto the ice for fishing, skiing or other activities should check ice conditions as they go along, he said, adding they should also always be aware of underwater springs or currents.
Additionally, ice fishers should take a friend along — as well as an ice awl that can help those who fall through the ice climb their way back out onto the frozen surface, Molnar said.
Safety throw ropes are also good to have in case someone breaks through the ice, he said.
“Ice can be solid on top and have weak spots below,” Molnar said. “You’ve got to be careful.”
Ice conditions will be closely monitored over the next 10 days leading up to the annual Fife Lake Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 1, organizers said.
The event is a small-town ice fishing tournament in which the angler who catches the overall largest fish of the day wins a $1,000 prize.
“We are watching the weather closely. It’s supposed to be chilly every night so it’ll definitely be making more ice,” said Kathy Gwizdala, co-owner of Fife Lake Lodging and Party Store and the Fife Lake Inn Restaurant.
Ice anglers have been out on Fife Lake for a while now, where Gwizdala said they have reported between 7 and 9 inches of ice and reported good luck catching pike around the islands and perch closer to shore.
Traverse City’s weather forecast calls for chances of rain or snow every day through Saturday, with daytime high temperatures expected in the mid-30s and evening low temperatures forecast for just below freezing.
NWS forecasts for the region’s weather can be found at www.weather.gov online.
