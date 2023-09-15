CHEBOYGAN — The fire at the Tissue Depot is officially out, the dam and lock is open and the booms are out of the river, according to Cheboygan officials.
All air samples, 25 collected, tested negative for asbestos, and air quality is back to safe levels, according to a Cheboygan County Sheriff Department statement.
But don't eat fish caught near the plant, as they are still being monitored for heavy metals, the statement cautioned, and they won't know the results until next week.
Tissue Depot, a large paper mill, went up in flames Wednesday, and while the fire is extinguished, the fire department will watch for flare ups, said Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook in a news release.
The blaze's cause is still unknown, Cook said, and discussions are ongoing between local, state, federal entities and the building owner regarding cleanup and demolition.
The area will be fenced off and a weekend cleanup effort will focus on south side of Main Street so businesses can re-open.
The Department of Natural Resources also reported that the Cheboygan Lock and Dam reopened Friday after the two-day closure. It's open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 24.
The Tissue Depot was known as the Great Lakes Tissue Co. before it changed hands earlier this year. The facility sits on either side of M-27, and the conveyor-crossover between them remains closed and unstable.
Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered the company to shut down its equipment as a legal battle plays out.
Interlochen Public Radio reporters Ed Ronco and Izzy Ross contributed to this update.
