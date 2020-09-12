ELK RAPIDS — Elected officials from two Antrim County townships, as well as appointees to the Elk Rapids Library Board, voted in three separate actions this week to request the resignation of Library Board President, Barb Johnson.
The Milton Township and Elk Rapids Township board votes were unanimous; the Library Board vote was 3-2 with one abstention.
Johnson told the library board she would not resign.
“That can only be done by the governor so I’m telling you now that I will not be resigning,” Johnson said.
The resignation requests from elected and appointed officials follow months of discord culminating in what one official called Johnson’s “rogue actions” in a “unilateral” suspension of Library Director Nannette Miller.
The two week suspension beginning Aug. 20 was not condoned by the library board’s personnel committee, board minutes show.
“Our conclusion was that because of Barb’s actions, her rogue actions, it permanently fragmented the relationship between the library board and staff and the library director,” said Liz Atkinson, a library board trustee appointed by Milton Township.
Atkinson said Milton Township board members discussed the possibility of requesting Johnson’s removal by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan election law states the governor can remove a municipal officer if satisfied misconduct, willful neglect of duty or extortion, among other misdeeds, has occurred.
Johnson went to the library Aug. 20, accompanied by Elk Rapids Police Chief Dave Centala, to inform Miller she was being suspended effective immediately, board minutes show.
Johnson said the library board’s attorney, Michael Blum, confirmed to her she had the authority to enact the suspension.
“I personally think confidential information is not appropriate to be discussed by the board,” Johnson said. “I’m going to stay on as president and continue to do my job and move forward.”
Miller said she had no warning of the suspension prior to looking out the window while working at the library and seeing the police chief pull into the parking lot. A few minutes later, Johnson and Centala walked into the library, Miller said, and handed her a letter stating she was being suspended for two weeks with pay, effective immediately.
“Yes, I did contact police in case anything got out of hand,” Johnson said.
Miller declined to share the suspension letter, but said it stated she was being suspended because of an email she sent to a former library board trustee, regarding derogatory and incorrect information the trustee posted about Miller on Facebook.
“It was sent from my private email address to her private email address and was a personal matter,” Miller said. “It never should have come before the board.
Dick Hults, a library board trustee, agreed.
“Any dispute that these citizens have is among themselves,” Hults told Elk Rapids Township Board members at a special meeting the morning of Sept. 10., a session called for the purpose of discussing whether to ask for Johnson’s resignation.
“It became un-personal when Barb decided to react and take a personal issue to suspension due to this email, which really had nothing to do with the library board operation.”
Later that night the library board met, Hults made a motion the board request Johnson’s resignation and asked Johnson to recuse herself from voting on it.
Johnson voted no on the motion, trustees initially believed the motion failed, until a public commenter pointed out the discrepancy of the tally because it included Johnson’s vote.
Trustees Hults, Atkinson and Julia Pollister Amos voted in favor of the resignation request. Trustees Diane Geddes and Karen Simpson voted against the request and Trustee Tom Stephenson abstained.
Just prior to the vote, personnel committee member Pollister Amos chastised Johnson for suspending Miller, despite guidance from committee members not to do so.
“Barb’s emotional over-reaction to suspending Nannette Miller, library director, without board approval has violated Michigan Library Act, violated Elk Rapids Library bylaws, violated Michigan Public Library Trustee Manual, violated established board policy by violating code of ethics,” Hults said.
A board president can act unilaterally when there is an emergency, Hults said, and there wasn’t one in this case. Atkinson said the complaints she heard were petty and involved the placement of bookmarks and timing of putting up posters.
Elk Rapids Township Clerk Shelley Boisvert previous said library staff had come to her to express support for Miller’s leadership and to say Miller was being unfairly targeted by some library board members. Atkinson and Hults said they have full confidence in Miller.
“She’s a thinker, with good ideas who knows how to run a library,” Hults said.
A history of division
A planned expansion of the library has been controversial since it was proposed in 2017. The project has continually divided the village into two camps.
One that wants to go forward with a $5 million, 6,320-square-foot expansion and renovation project and second group that does not, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The differences of opinion between the two have ranged from financial, to architectural and have often become personal.
“A lot of friends that I had in the Village of Elk Rapids, because I voted yes for this expansion, they don’t speak to me anymore,” said Library Trustee Chuck Schuler, during a July 9 library board meeting. “I put myself out on a limb. I’m very positive about a library. Very positive. And I’m getting sick and tired of negative things.”
At the same meeting, Schuler demanded Miller start saying positive things in public about the library’s capital campaign and discussed the possibility of putting a note of criticism in her personnel file.
Many agree some upgrades of the library building are needed, yet disagree over the scale of any renovations.
An historic home called the “Island House” built in 1865 by lumber baron Edwin Noble, was deeded to the village in 1949 and houses the library. More than 70 years later, the library’s basement is cramped — some patrons won’t venture down the stairs because they say it’s a fire hazard — public event space is limited, as is the children’s area and there’s no space for teens.
A popular summer reading program must be hosted somewhere else —usually in the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall — also because of a lack of space, as previously reported.
The expansion and renovation would alleviate these challenges, supporters say.
The expansion plan began in 2017 after a $400,000 bequest a patron left to the library board in his will.
Historic preservation architects were hired to work with village architects to protect the historic character of the building and in October 2017 residents got their first look at conceptual plans of the proposed two-story expansion.
The library board had already approved the plans a month prior, while members of a community group, Preserve the Island House and Property, expressed concern the scale of the project would destroy the building’s charm, as previously reported.
The Island House is owned by the village — the library is essentially a tenet — so any expansion must be approved by the library’s board of trustees as well as the Elk Rapids Village Council.
After weeks of debate, in November 2017 the council narrowly voted to direct library officials to shelve their plans in favor of something more modest — 4,000 square feet or less, council minutes show.
Hopkins Burns Design Studio and architect Dan Whisler submitted a slimmed-down plan, which library board trustees decided was inadequate to implement their hoped for changes.
Preserve Our Island House and Property Association started a Facebook page, registered as a 501c3 nonprofit organization and continued to voice opposition to the project, even in its reduced size.
Library trustees pledged no tax money would be used for the project, funds would be raised from events, private donors and grants and a professional services proposal by Hopkins Burns and Whisler was approved, as previously reported.
Complete designs for the smaller project, trustees advised, but compile evidence the larger project was needed.
The council reverses its vote
In September 2018 the library board again recommended the 6,320-square foot expansion and this time the village council agreed, by a 6-1 vote, as previously reported. A glass-enclosed walkway overlooking Elk River on one side and Grand Traverse Bay on the other, connecting the historic Island House area with the newer, larger building was planned.
Johnson promised critics and supporters that construction would not begin until at least $3.2 million of the $5 million project was in the bank.
Once significant capital was raised, she said, the project would go before the Elk Rapids Planning Commission. If approved, as required, groundbreaking would begin within the year.
In February 2019, the library board announced $1 million had so far been raised and the library expansion committee got organized and built their case. There were subcommittees for major gifts, grants, business giving, events and community giving, marketing and data management, as previously reported.
A year and a half passed, another $500,000 was raised as were grumblings about the cost of the project and the lack of fundraising transparency by some. The pandemic added another plot twist.
Conflicts and COVID-19
Trustees mulled returning donations and benefit events were cancelled. A donor requested a $3,000 refund and the library board scrambled in July and then again in August to come up with a refund policy.
Two trustees — Jane Stauffer and Chris Weitschat, resigned.
Village leaders and library employees criticized the board publicly over the summer, some for their treatment of Miller.
“Put aside these petty, sophomoric behaviors and personality conflicts and do the job you have been appointed to do,” said Library Assistant Marianne Priest, minutes from the June 25 library board meeting show. “This library and our community will be better for it. My boss deserves better. This library deserves better.”
“The communication has been terrible and the board and staff look terrible,” Elk Rapids Village President said at the same meeting, minutes show. “The Village Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the restoration and expansion. You need to regroup and the board needs to direct the campaign and there should not be any crossovers. This has to stop and you need to take care of it.”
Tom Kern, executive director of the Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, urged library board members to get help and advised they “use mediation services to find common ground.”
Amidst the rancor, the library board nonetheless re-committed to the capital campaign.
Cautious reopening
Miller said the library will take a step toward re-opening for patron browsing Monday, by appointment only.
“All I’ve wanted to do is serve the library, serve readers,” said Miller, who began working in libraries in 1986 and has been at the Elk Rapids Library for a decade. “The suspension wasn’t easy. Payroll, grants, an annual audit. Even when our doors were closed we were still working and that made it difficult.
Miller said she was able to turn in some grant paperwork late and still secure approval, after she explained the suspension to staff at the Northland Library Cooperative.
Masks will be required for browsing appointments and four people at a time will be let into the building for 15 minutes. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (231) 264-9979.
The next meeting of the library board will be held remotely and is scheduled for Oct. 8 beginning at 5 p.m.
Attendance information is available on the trustees page of the library’s website, elkrapidslibrary.org.
