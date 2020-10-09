BELLAIRE — The 13th person accused of plotting to kidnap and execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been charged.
Shawn Fix, a 38-year-old Belleview resident, was arraigned before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers first thing Friday morning.
Fix, who appeared via Zoom, wore the weathered black-and-white-striped garb of the Antrim County Jail, and stood solemnly before the screen.
He and a slew of fellow Michigan residents — and one Delaware man — face charges, either in state or federal court, stemming from accusations they spent months preparing for an assault on Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. A 15-page affidavit by FBI Special Agent Richard J. Trask II filed in U.S. District court describes a multi-state investigation by FBI agents and MSP investigators who employed both confidential informants and undercover personnel to record the group’s planning and training. Each has ties to militia group Wolverine Watchmen.
The investigation revealed plans to kidnapping Whitmer from her vacation home in an assault that involved detonating a bomb beneath a nearby bridge. Once abducted, the plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a “mock trial” over what the men told investigators were the governor’s unconstitutional abuses of power, court documents show.
Fix, who faces charges of providing support for a terrorist act and a felony firearms offense, is the fourth of the group to be charged in Antrim County. Arraigned Thursday morning were accused co-conspirators Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; William Null, 38, of Shelbyville and twin brother Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell.
The Nulls were each held on $250,000 cash bonds, and Molitor was given a $250,000, 10 percent bond. Each faces the same set of charges as Fix. A conviction for providing support for a terrorist act would allow a sentencing judge broad freedom in sentencing — life to any number of years.
Others face charges in state courts, including 21-year-old Milford resident Paul Bellar, who faces felony counts of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and felony firearm possession; Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 26, both charged with threat of terrorism, gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm possession.
Six additional men — Barry Croft, of Delaware, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and accused ringleader Adam Scott — will face federal charges, according to court records. A joint complaint shows a charge of conspiracy to attempt kidnapping against each of them, which carries a potential life sentence.
Fox repeatedly referred to Whitmer as a “tyrant” and seethed over her “uncontrolled power,” and others spoke of “murdering ‘tyrants,’” and “taking” a sitting governor, according to a federal affidavit.
“This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy — some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
She called the plot the result of a “disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideals.”
In a later press conference, Whitmer denounced the men as “sick and depraved.”
Fix entered a not-guilty plea and requested a court-appointed attorney Friday morning. He was levied a bond of $250,000 cash/surety.
An Attorney General’s Office lawyer who acted as the case prosecutor called Fix and the others “extremely dangerous,” and levied requests in all four lawsuits that bond be denied. He also told the court that Fix, Molitor and the Nulls aided in surveying and scoping out Whitmer’s part-time home, and that Fix was the one to first find it earlier this summer.
Fix and the other three men will return to court for preliminary exams on Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
Fix is also set for a probable cause hearing — typically conducted between case attorneys — comes at 1 p.m. Oct. 21.
