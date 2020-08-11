TRAVERSE CITY — “I need help.”
The first words from a man who led an hours-long police standoff and overnight stakeout remind Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien how valuable new police techniques really are.
“He said he needed help,” O’Brien said. “Well, we’re here to help you — that’s our job.”
The peaceful resolution came after hours of uncertainty.
Dozens of officers surrounded the 69-year-old Traverse City resident’s home Monday afternoon after his girlfriend called 911, saying he’d drunkenly grabbed a handgun and started firing, O’Brien said. She would later tell police she feared he was suicidal, and had mental health issues and hip problems confining him to an upstairs bedroom.
Dispatchers overheard some of the shots, spurring a massive police response and completely shutting down a block of east Eighth Street.
A perimeter, dotted with armored trucks and officers dressed in all-black tactical gear and ruddy green camouflage, was established by 4 p.m.
By 7 p.m., the police chief weighed options. Under a point system used by most departments, there wasn’t enough of a threat to storm the home. Officers weren’t able to obtain a warrant, stalling further efforts.
Meanwhile, officers with guns drawn blocked traffic at Rose and Barlow streets redirecting bicyclists and dog-walkers, and the scene was growing stagnant in the stifling evening humidity.
O’Brien made the call.
He said Monday evening that the man wasn’t a threat to anyone but himself, and sending officers up would only end in potential lives lost and people injured. The man’s life was left in his own hands.
Officers staged overnight kept an eye on the situation, and reported a flashlight in the window — a sign the man was still alive and well.
The move proved successful.
“Time was on our side, we knew that,” O’Brien said Tuesday morning.
A police robot was sent to the man’s bedroom and communication was finally possible around 10:45 a.m. The man’s first requests were for medical attention, and he cooperated with first responders on the way to Munson Medical Center.
“This is a better outcome than the way we used to do things. Peaceful,” O’Brien said. “We’re here to keep the peace, to protect people.”
Deescalation has become common protocol for such situations, he added, noting earlier in his career, things would’ve had a much darker outcome.
“It’s definitely a good course of action,” he said Tuesday.
