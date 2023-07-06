ROSCOMMON — A Denton Township Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a fatal shooting, Michigan State Police officials reported.
On Wednesday night, at approximately 10:42 p.m., the officer and a deputy from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were sent on a wellness check for Barry Eugene Phillips, 53, in Prudenville.
Police made contact with Phillips and realized he was armed with a gun outside of his house, according to a statement from MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Officers asked Phillips to drop the weapon, but he went inside and got a long gun instead, according to police reports.
Carroll said Phillips then pointed the gun in the officer’s direction, which is when the DTPD officer fired, striking Phillips.
“Life-saving measures were attempted immediately at the scene,” Carroll’s statement read.
Phillips was transported to Mid-Michigan Hospital in West Branch where he was pronounced dead.
DTPD’s chief asked MSP to investigate what happened.
The MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Seventh District Investigative Response Team were involved in the preliminary investigation, which is ongoing.
Per department protocol, Carroll said the DTPD officer will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Once it is completed, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
