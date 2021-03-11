TRAVERSE CITY — New sidewalks are coming to a handful of Traverse City neighborhoods as part of its Safe Routes to School project.
But building 4.5 miles of new sidewalks past hundreds of homes means the city will have to cut down 33 trees and remove fences at more than a dozen addresses where they sit on the city right-of-way, reported city Engineer Tim Lodge at city commissioners’ recent study session.
Maps and photos showed situations ranging from short encroachments to 100 feet or more of fence. Lodge said those gave a glimpse into a situation the engineering department encountered many times, and the decision process where saving trees and building sidewalks with a passable width are both priorities.
“It just gives you a glimpse of the challenges we have to move these things forward, and how we believe in the consistency that we’re doing to be able to do it,” he said.
The city will pay to remove any fences and leave the salvageable pieces behind for owners if they want them, Lodge said. Those are allowable expenses under the federal Safe Routes to Schools grant, but picking a fence up and moving it wouldn’t be.
Plans are to plant 176 trees, 20 of which will be at Hickory Hills with the rest around the city proper, city Manager Marty Colburn said — he agreed to requests from Shamroe and Walter to provide more detailed information on replacement plantings.
Four commissioners agreed the city should stay consistent in not allowing owners in the project area to leave their fences on city right-of-way, with Brian McGillivary pointing out that fence issues are hardly unheard of.
“You know, if you don’t get a survey and you put a fence up, sometimes you have to take a fence down,” he said.
While Lodge and Colburn said the city needed to be rigid in its stance or risk unfairly asking others to get rid of encroachments while allowing some to stay, Mayor Jim Carruthers and Commissioner Ashlea Walter asked why flexibility wasn’t an option.
Walter was particularly concerned over one instance where accommodating the fence would require narrowing the sidewalk by less than a foot — five feet is the minimum city ordinances require, although Lodge said six feet is the new standard.
Both she and Carruthers asked why commissioners were being presented with what appeared to be options to build sidewalks without disturbing fences, but the city wasn’t pursuing any of them.
“When it does no harm for us to simply reduce the sidewalk by a very small amount and they keep their fence, there’s no trees cut down here, it doesn’t make sense when it’s so close to the ideal situation,” she said.
Lodge pressed Walter for the legal mechanism by which the city would allow the fences to stay in a public right-of-way. Walter said she didn’t know, but repeated that seeming to have a compromise when none was actually offered didn’t make sense.
Lodge said the words “possible compromises” in the meeting documents were probably the wrong ones to use, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she agreed it probably did “muddy the water.”
Instead, Lodge said he intended to show the challenges each property presented, and why some alternatives were impractical — one instance would require cutting more mature trees, another would require building a 2.8-foot-wide sidewalk.
McGillivary said he was confused as well and asked why the item was before commissioners if they weren’t being asked to decide on the compromises. Letting the fences stay would be akin to giving up public land, he said, something he was firmly against.
“You build a fence on someone else’s property, that person has a right to tell you to move the fence,” he said. “I’m telling you to move the fence.”
Commissioner Tim Werner said he was glad to be discussing what kind of internal deliberations went into the decisions, as two of his neighbors will have to move their fences.
Shamroe said lots of professionals pored over the plans and vetted them for a few years. They’re aimed at making the city more walkable and more safe,
Plenty of neighborhoods in town would love to see the level of investment in sidewalks that Central Neighborhood is getting, Commissioner Christie Minervini said — the locale informally called “SoFo” where she lives being one of them.
Carruthers also asked about a home at the northeast corner of Seventh and Pine streets, whose owner has been protesting plans to build a sidewalk along his house for some time and which sits on the city right-of-way boundary.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for the homeowner, argued building it there didn’t make much sense with one right across the street, among other reasons. Plus, it would make the home’s driveway essentially unusable.
That section will be built, Commissioner Roger Putman said, although he sided with the homeowner’s argument that the length of sidewalk seemed unnecessary.
Minervini said she backed city staff for staying consistent, and wondered whether city leaders would look out for people who aren’t working with lawyers or living in “less influential” neighborhoods.
“I empathize with the individual property owners that are being affected, but for the sake of consistency, I would support this moving forward,” she said.
