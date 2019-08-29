TRAVERSE CITY — Timothy Meyer once raised $14,000 for Oakland Community College by auctioning off the chance to blow up the 17-story North Park Office Plaza in Southfield.
At the time Meyer was chancellor and CEO of the college, which had purchased the building for campus expansion. The building was razed, with the donor pushing the button that activated the implosion.
“You may drive a Lamborghini, but how many times do you get to implode a building?” he said.
The implosion — and the unique fundraising idea — was carried on several news channels worldwide. The Northwestern Michigan Board of Trustees got to watch the 8-second clip during Meyer’s interview held Wednesday.
Meyer is deputy director for Oakland County, where he has been for about a year. In addition to his former post at the Oakland college, he was president and CEO of Sault College in Ontario, Canada.
Meyer in 2017 was ousted from OCC by its Board of Trustees due to differences regarding the future direction of the college, according to a news report in The Oakland Press.
He later sued the board, citing violations of his contract and of the Michigan Open Meetings Act. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in May, according to an Oakland County Circuit Court clerk.
Diana Fairbanks, NMC executive director of public relations, marketing and communications, declined to comment on Meyer specifically, but said each candidate was fully vetted and a thorough background check was done by The Pauly Group, the search firm hired by the college.
All information on the candidates was given to the search committee, she said.
Meyer and NMC Board President Chris Bott could not be reached for comment.
The final candidate to be interviewed Thursday for the presidential post is Allen Goben, of Colleyville, Texas.
Goben is a senior consultant for Communities of the Future.
The Presidential Performance and Compensation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Friday in the president’s office in the Tanis Building on the main campus to talk about the offer process that will be used once a candidate is selected.
A new president will be chosen at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room C of the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes campus. That person will start Jan. 1. Outgoing President Timothy Nelson is retiring at the end of December.
Both meetings are open to the public.
Meyer said that next to a hospital, a community college is one of the most complex organizations, one that presents a welcome challenge for him.
“I find a very personal reward in helping other people be successful,” he said. “And quite frankly, I like this area.”
NMC, like many community colleges, struggles with retaining students, Meyer said.
“The question is, you’ve got the students there,” Meyer said. “What does it take to keep them there?”
His solutions included using artificial intelligence and adaptive learning systems that map out a student’s individual learning needs, academic programs that are driven by community need, and a state-wide common curriculum for higher education.
“I would suggest that we need a core curriculum where those credits transfer no matter where you are,” Meyer said.
Meyer said his definition of leadership is the ability to motivate people or organizations beyond their expectations.
“I want to bring opportunities to individuals and to have them face that opportunity,” he said. “My leadership style is to motivate others to excellence.”
Management is getting from Point A to Point B, while leadership is not knowing what Point B is and having to create it, Meyer said. He notes that a good leader should go home at the end of the day with a little anxiety, uncertainty and edginess. If they don’t, they’re not doing their job, he said.
Making mistakes are also a part of being a good leader, he said.
Meyer has a PhD in epidemiology and plant physiology, a master’s degree in business and economics, and undergraduate degrees in forest resource management and information technology management.
Before taking a post at Sault College, Meyer spent several years working for the Ontario Forest Research Institute.
