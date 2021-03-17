TRAVERSE CITY — A blanket of fresh snow covered much of the greater Grand Traverse region Tuesday morning after practically all of this winter’s snow pack had melted under recent warm conditions.
Some parts of the Traverse City area received several inches of the white stuff in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Weather forecasters said more is on the way Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s snowfall came as the remnants of the blizzard that recently slammed the Rocky Mountain region, said Pat Bak, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station near Gaylord.
Conditions were sloppy enough early Tuesday that multiple area school districts called a snow day for the region’s schoolchildren.
“The roads were just super, super slick this morning at the edges of our district,” said John VanWagoner, Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent.
The district leaders said it’s not just buses on the roads district officials must consider, either. There are plenty of high school students who drive themselves each day, he said, so sometimes it’s better to “err on the side of caution.”
Another blast of snow can be expected Wednesday afternoon, Bak said.
He said a major storm system will track across the Mississippi River Valley — with the main activity in the Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama region — and northwest Lower Michigan residents can expect some snowfall as the outer edges of that system pass.
“It doesn’t look like a big deal,” Bak said, adding it should amount to less accumulation that Tuesday brought.
The NWS forecast calls for warmer weath- er on Thursday, with a high temperature near 47 degrees, along with breezy conditions and gusts expected up to 25 mph.
Friday will bring a high forecasted temperature around 43 degrees, but Saturday’s was forecasted to crest 50 degrees and could climb as high as 56 degrees Sunday, according to the NWS forecast.
Overnight low temperatures all week are forecast at or below freezing.
