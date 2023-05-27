MESICK — The Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority board unanimously agreed during their meeting Thursday night that they’d like to fully launch emergency medical services by June 1.
But first, they said they need to wrap up loose ends with the fire department merger.
The new NWEA fire department consists of personnel and representation from Antioch, Hanover, Springville and Wexford townships. May 15 was the first official day they launched, according to NWEA’s Fire Chief Michael Guernsey.
Some of the big questions the board discussed during the hour-and-15-minute-long meeting included funding, staffing shortages and rebranding, the same areas Guernsey told the Record-Eagle about earlier this week.
NWEA’s Director Justin Runyon explained all the staff from each previous department were required to resubmit their application to the newly formed coalition. He said to his knowledge not a single returning staff member who had refiled an application was denied a position in the new authority. The authority’s Treasurer Erica Szegda said based on her payroll records there are currently nine NWEA employees with a Mesick address and 11 with a Buckley address.
One of the main reasons for staffing shortages seems to be the change in requirements for firefighters and EMS. Unlike the previous model, which relied on volunteer firefighters to pick up shifts, the state now requires a minimum of a Firefighter 1 and/or an Emergency Medical Technician certification, according to board members.
And with the launch of EMS, there was concern about first responders burning out due to the intensive schedule.
”Our desire is not to run people hundreds of hours a week,” Runyon said.
Once the authority is able to hire the staff they want, they also realized there’s another kink to work out: funding.
Since NWEA is less than three years old, Runyon said they will be ineligible for state or federal grant money. Most grant applications, he said, require at least three years of previous budgets in order to prove the applicant needs the money.
But, Runyon explained they still might be eligible to apply for what he called “lump sum grants,” and used the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ biannual 2% awards and AAA grants as examples of that.
In order to stay competitive with other departments that are facing staffing shortages of their own, Runyon estimates they’ll need between $1-1.5 million dollars annually.
That money will most likely come from taxes and millages from the communities the NWEA will serve.
Their next scheduled board meeting will be at the old Springville Fire Department building in Mesick on June 8 at 6 p.m.
