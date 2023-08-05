BENZONIA — Parks across the state are set to get a slice of Natural Resources Trust Fund grants totaling $23.3 million, including some in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.
Among those parks named in a bill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Monday is a wedge of land on Crystal Lake west of the Railroad Point Natural Area. Plans are to turn it into an access point both for both paddlers and pedalers, said Ed Hoogterp, Benzie County Parks and Recreation Commission chairman. It’ll include a universally accessible boardwalk and kayak launch, and possibly bathrooms as well.
The idea is to turn the land, which is next to the Crystal Lake Outlet, into a developed access while leaving the rest of the natural area mostly untouched, Hoogterp said. Once complete, it’ll serve as a gateway to the natural area as well as the Betsie Valley Trail.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. We have to hire an engineer and designer for the final design ... then have some public hearings and some discussions with our residents on exactly what they want to see there before they actually stick a shovel in the ground.”
Hoogterp said he expected the commission to request proposals from design firms before the end of August, seek construction bids in late fall and start construction in spring 2024.
That’s all with the help of a $300,000 NRTF grant, matched by $300,000 raised by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, Hoogterp said. Benzie County will also chip in $80,000.
Traverse City’s bayfront will get two new bathrooms, thanks to a $200,500 NRTF grant. Michelle Hunt, the city’s parks and recreation supervisor, said the plans are to demolish the West End Beach bathrooms and replace them, plus add new bathrooms between the Open Space and volleyball courts.
Current bathrooms at West End Beach are at least 50 years old, if not older, Hunt said.
Their deteriorated condition has put their replacement on park officials’ to-do list for some time.
Hunt previously said placing a new, one-stall bathroom by the volleyball courts would add facilities to a busy nexus near beaches, parks and trails.
She’s still at the beginning planning stages, and so far aims to coordinate construction with an upcoming road reconstruction project on Grandview Parkway in 2024. Construction is likely to start after the National Cherry Festival.
Plans for the bathrooms will be available for public review once they’re further along, Hunt said.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, other NRTF grants in and near the northwestern Lower Peninsula include:
- $300,000 to develop a trailhead on the 4,800-mile North Country National Scenic Trail in Kalkaska, plus reroute part of the trail currently on road shoulders to paths and boardwalks along the Boardman/Ottaway River’s north branch;
- $650,000 to buy 160 acres of wooded land south of Traverse City that includes the headwaters of Jaxon Creek, a Boardman/Ottaway tributary;
- $525,000 to add 2.9 acres to Edward B. Wojan Park on Beaver Island, land that includes 393 feet of Lake Michigan frontage next to the existing public beach; and
- $300,000 to build a universally accessible playground at Orchard Beach State Park’s day use area, north of Muskegon.
The money comes from investment returns on oil, gas and mineral royalties from leases on state land, according to the DNR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.