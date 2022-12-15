TRAVERSE CITY — The top country song in the U.S. the week Joel Franck started at WTCM was “No News,” by Lonestar.
For 26 years, Franck made sure that the station never had “No News.”
After more than two decades on the airwaves, Franck’s voice will be missed as he enters retirement. On Dec. 9, Midwestern Broadcasting’s news director celebrated his final broadcast and birthday live from the Old Town Playhouse from 6 to 9 a.m. in downtown Traverse City. He was surrounded by more than 30 friends, family members, long-time colleagues and sources, including Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley and Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis.
“I have no idea how he would get up this early everyday,” one of Franck’s friends said with a laugh during a commercial break.
Every morning Franck left his home before 4 a.m. to deliver the news to northern Michiganders as they commuted to work or school.
One man, who grew up listening to WTCM and Franck, on his way to school everyday brought his young daughter to watch Franck’s final show in person. He told Franck that now he’s passed that tradition onto his kids, and they listen to WTCM to and from school everyday, too.
Franck first appeared on local airwaves the second week of April in 1996, but, he said his career as a radioman spans more than 50 years, and multiple states.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, Franck worked as a broadcast journalist in his home state, Oregon and throughout northern Michigan over the course of his career.
Prior to moving up north, he was a sports director in Portland, Oregon for 13 years, covering high school basketball, football, hockey and Class A minor league baseball.
But, for Franck, Midwestern Broadcasting Company, the parent company of WTCM, has been home for more than half of his career.
“It’s a well-oiled machine and there are a lot of moving parts, and they all fit well,” he said.
When he started at WTCM, he continued his legacy of sports reporting and broadcast with play-by-play coverage of Traverse City Central and West high school football games.
His former broadcast partner, Tim Brick, has driven “thousands and thousands” of miles with Franck over the years.
“Welcome to the retirement club,” he said to Franck, adding that he will miss covering games with him.
Franck’s philosophy on covering the news and reporting was simple: just tell people who, what, where, when, why.
“Let people form their own opinions,” he said. “Just give them the news, the facts that they need to know. We don’t need to tell them how they should feel.”
Franck’s long-time coworker and friend, Michelle Perez, will be taking over for him as news director for the station.
“It’s your time now to take over the department, and move on to the next step,” Franck said. “I can’t think of anyone who is more ready and deserving of that opportunity.”
They have worked together in the news department at WTCM for more than 20 years.
“Joel is one of the best people to work with, he’s very very kind and what you hear on the radio is what you get,” Perez said. “He is a good person.”
Looking ahead, Franck said excited to spend more time with his wife, Deb, and their children and grandchildren, as well their small Chihuahua, Emma, during this new chapter of his life. He plans on staying local, and continuing to live in northern Michigan.
“If you happen to have a coworker as awesome as Joel Franck, cherish every moment,” WTCM Program Director Mike Sinclair said. “He’s one of a kind.”
One former coworker of Franck’s shared that she remembers his youngest daughter, Corey, coming into the newsroom to sell Girl Scout cookies while a show was on-air from the studio. Now, many years later, Corey was sitting in the audience at her dad’s final broadcast as he signed off one last time.
“And I’m Joel Franck,” he said, ending his final morning broadcast. “Now you hear me, and now you don’t.”
