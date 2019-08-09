Demolition Day
Veterans Quilt Raffle (Heim Building)
8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. 4-H Blood Drive (outside Junior Beef Barn)
9 a.m. Open Horse Show, 4-H Dog Obedience and Showmanship (Haberlein Arena), 4-H Lamb Cloverbud Showmanship (Rosa Arena, north end) and 4-H Poultry, Rabbits and Cavy Cloverbud Showmanship (Rosa Arena, south end)
10 a.m. 4-H Goat Cloverbud Showmanship (Rosa Arena)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H Horse, Dog, Llama and Alpaca Youth Photos (Draft Horse Barn)
Noon, Arnold Amusements opens
1-4:30 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Open Goat Fun Classes (Rosa Arena)
6-9:30 p.m. Bingo
7 p.m. Unique Motor Sports Night of Destruction
8 p.m. 4-H Goat Run (Horse Arena)
