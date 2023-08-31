CHARLEVOIX — A new grant review policy will be pitched for final approval at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan board meeting Tuesday.
Health Officer Dan Thorell said the policy, if OK’d by the board, should help provide the grant oversight that some members had sought.
The idea for developing this policy came after the board’s Program and Evaluation Committee had denied multiple grants, including ones that would have provided fresh fruit and vegetables in schools, free dental treatment for children and nicotine education initiatives.
“I think we were able to land on something that gives the board the oversight they are seeking, that keeps the policy for the health department staff simple and not too burdensome,” Thorell said. “Because that was my concern before.
“If we’re looking at every single grant – including new and existing grants – that, logistically, it would be very difficult because of the sheer number of grants that we have.”
In total, the health department has approximately 111 grants, with 70 up for renewal this year.
According to Thorell’s calculations, if the health board’s Program and Evaluation Committee had continued to go through each grant, it would’ve taken 35 meetings and 175 hours of health department staff time to prepare for them.
Four board members on that committee – county commissioners Jarris Rubingh, Antrim; Jonathan Turnbull, Otsego; Don Mapes, Emmet; and Josh Chamberlain, Charlevoix – met this week with a key goal: To approve a draft grant review policy. And they did so, unanimously, on Tuesday.
Whether the new policy will improve how grants are reviewed and approved in the future, that’s up to the board, Thorell said.
“So if we’re bringing it to the programs and evaluations committee, which would then hopefully approve the idea of applying to that particular grant — whatever it may be — and then forwarding that on to the full board,” he said, “I mean, if we’re doing that, we’re wanting it to get approved, right?
“If it gets approved, then things are great for us. If it’s not being approved, then that’s another story.”
Thorell said policies like this one are not uncommon for health departments across the state. In Michigan, there are 45 local public health departments. “Although, we have the same goals and we follow the same law,” he said. “But, there are little nuances between the way things are done between the different health departments.”
As a result, each health department has its own way of reviewing and approving policies. The only requirement is that they follow the state’s mission: “To protect and promote the constitutional and statutory rights of recipients of public mental health services and empower recipients to fully exercise these rights.”
In individual county health departments, Thorell said, they’re able to follow their usual method of county procedures and policies. “They are essentially treated like a department of the county,” he said. “That’s the difference.”
With Northwest, commissioners from four counties come together to make decisions for the region. So it’s not unusual that they would draft a grant review policy to help them maintain oversight.
“We didn’t have a grant review policy before, so basically a grant opportunity would present itself and the health department would apply for it – if it met all the conditions that fit well within the agency,” he said. “Then, we would apply for it.”
This new grant policy will spell out those conditions, but Thorell said nothing will be different in terms of which grants they hope to apply for – and how applications are filled out and submitted.
The process for this new grant review policy began in July and the committee approved a version of the policy then. But the full board did not approve it because members wanted amendments. Some, including Rubingh and Turnbull, asked Thorell to amend the new policy to include a provision that they could come to him at any time to discuss grants. He agreed.
So, the policy returned to committee for further consideration and it will be submitted to the full board for final approval next week.
“Board of health members are county commissioners and they’re coming to us with the familiarity with their county and how they do things with their county and the policies that they have,” Thorell said. “They draw parallels, but counties are primarily tax-funded through property tax.
“So while their budget is 75 percent tax-funded, we’re 75 percent grant-funded.”
As a result, county commissioners may see only a few grants and have different oversight procedures for them as a result, Thorell said.
Because the health department’s budget is contingent on so many grants, Thorell said the expectation is for a certain level of trust between the health officer and the administration on “making sure that we’re doing things correctly.”
“Even before the policy was in place, we would apply for grants that fit within our vision, mission, you know, something that was identified in our community health needs assessment fit within the parameters of the public health code,” he said, referring to Section 2443 of the Michigan Public Health Code. “Nothing really changed from that aspect, it was just more or less putting that to paper. ... We didn’t really have a formal board of health oversight for any grants that would create a new program.”
“As a governing entity. they wanted more oversight when it came to grants, which I totally understand,” Thorell added. “We’re completely transparent, we’re not trying to hide anything.
“If we need to have more oversight from the board of health — that’s fine.”
The health board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Shirley Roloff Center in Charlevoix.
