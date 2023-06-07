CHARLEVOIX — The subject on the agenda was the same as it was the last time: Grants.
But unlike last month, when a dispute over whether to apply for a $500,000 Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Initiatives grant meant the board couldn’t approve its own agenda, on Tuesday, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan took power from its subcommittees on the ability to quash grants.
The motion that passed, 7-1, requires that every future grant application must come before the full board.
Charlevoix Commissioner and health department board member Josh Chamberlain cast the lone “no” vote.
When asked why, Chamberlain said he had a problem with the word “future” in the motion’s language. He would have preferred the word “new” instead.
“I thought it was pretty vague,” Chamberlain said. “I guess I was hoping that it would just be for all new grants coming forward; that was the biggest thing.”
Nearly an hour of public comment preceded that action, plus an hourlong closed session “to discuss attorney-client-privileged written legal opinion,” according to the agenda.
The health department will apply for an estimated 129 grants this year, according to Janenne Pung, the department’s public information officer.
As for the Michigan Health Endowment Fund (MHEF) 2023 Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Initiatives, many community members weighed in on the loss of the program. That grant, in operation since 2014, provided healthy food options and health education for Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District.
But the health board’s Programs and Evaluations committee voted 2-2 at its April 17 meeting to not recommend applying for the grant, with opposition to the grant led by Otsego County Commissioner Jonathan Turnbull and Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh.
According to the Emmet Responsible Government website, Rubingh’s concerns with the grant stem from its administrator Groundwork Center’s equity statement which says the organization is committed to anti-racist practices as well as its mission on climate change solutions.
After missing the deadline to apply for the two-year, $500,000 grant, health board members had to schedule a special meeting in mid-May to take care of the department’s administrative tasks, such as payroll, that were not handled after the early adjournment of last month’s meeting.
Many citizens speaking Tuesday said the board missed an opportunity to provide essential services to area schools.
“The nutritional grant would have been something that would have been very, very welcomed in local school districts,” said Aaron Gaffney, superintendent for Ellsworth Community Schools. “Especially small school districts, like what I represent, we don’t always have the resources.”
Lisa Penberthy-Keene, a teacher for Petoskey Elementary School in Emmet County, said she’s seen firsthand how life-changing these grant-funded programs can be for her students and commended the commissioners who answered her calls and listened to her.
“Dawn [LaVanway] and Josh [Chamberlain] both responded neutrally, and cared about hearing my concerns about my fellow citizens, and the others refused to speak,” she said.
Penberthy-Keene said she reached out to Rubingh multiple times, and said he never responded to her.
Rubingh said he received 80 to 90 emails in his inbox as well as countless voicemail messages. He said it will always be his first priority to respond to his constituents from Antrim County.
He pointed out that he’s heard from voters who want him to keep asking the board questions about how things are run and the decisions that they make.
“I think, for years, the Board of Health didn’t do a whole lot of oversight. We just let the directors just kind of let it go,” he said after the meeting had adjourned. “And some things started to creep in from different areas that may not represent northern Michigan very well.”
Tuesday’s closed session meeting with the attorney lasted about an hour and is the first such session this year, Pung said.
Once the board returned from the closed session and its open meeting resumed, Charlevoix County Commissioner and health board Chairman Scott Hankins asked for a motion to set a precedent for how the board would handle grant applications in the future.
“This was part of the reason for having the closed session,” Hankins said. “We got a couple opinions from our attorney, which we went over in our closed session – but, in having that at the beginning of the meeting, to help drive this conversation later on.”
Hankins said it is important to have clarity on what the grant management policy will look like, going forward.
Hankins then made a motion to require the authority of the board for any “future potential” grant decisions. His proposal was seconded by Emmet County Commissioner and health board member Rich Ginop.
“My motion is that the Programs and Evaluations Committee have the authority to review potential future grants and make recommendations to the full board of health for approval or denial,” Hankins said.
Creating a policy for handling grants in the future is something Daniel Thorell, the department’s health officer, said he’s never done before.
“I think it’s just going to boil down to really defining the process,” Thorell said. “We’ll have something to bring to the board that kind of defines that process of how we’re taking grants to that committee and how that’s going to work.”
That process will be discussed at the board’s next meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the Shirley Roloff Center in Charlevoix.
