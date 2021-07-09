KEWADIN — A boat ramp and storage business owner pleaded guilty to not paying the government nearly $500,000 in payroll taxes.
The U.S. District Attorney's Office Western Michigan District announced last month that Jessica Marie Dowker, 39, of Kewadin, pleaded to a "willful failure" to hand over employees' payroll deductions for Social Security, Medicare and Unemployment —commonly known as FICA — during a five-year period.
Dowker co-owns Northshore Dock LLC with her husband, and employed about 30 regular and seasonal workers each year. She didn't send their FICA contributions to the IRS between 2013 and 2018, and the agency opened an investigation, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office statement.
As part of her plea agreement, Dowker will pay the U.S. Treasury $494,043.30 in restitution and will be sentenced in federal court in October, where she faces up to a 5-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.
