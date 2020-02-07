NORTHPORT — A Leelanau Township resident has applied for a license to open a dispensary for medical and adult-use marijuana in the Village of Northport.
Daniel Caudill has been pre-qualified by the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the first step in the process. When and if the local application is approved, Caudill will apply for an operating license from the state.
Caudill thinks the village could benefit from a dispensary, that it would elevate the Northport community, but it should be done right.
“Northport is such a special place I would really hate to see something that isn’t up to the standard that Northport deserves,” Caudill said.
The state application cost a non-refundable $6,000. The village application is $500 — also non-refundable.
But a Leelanau Township attorney is hoping to get a citizen initiative on the November ballot that would prohibit both businesses in the village.
“The proper thing to do is do what we’re doing and let the voters decide,” said Tom Oehmke, who was not at the meeting.
The Northport Village Council on Thursday discussed the initiative, saying village attorney Ross Hammersley recommended certifying the language to ban recreational or adult-use marijuana, but not the language for medical marijuana, as that would be against state law as outlined by the MRA.
Trustee Mike Stoffel said many people voted for the legalization of marijuana.
“They did not vote to have a dispensary in Northport,” Stoffel said.
No action was taken on the ballot language.
State voters approved the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, known as Proposal 1, in November 2018. Municipalities had to opt in to medical marijuana in order to allow the businesses, and had to opt out of adult-use marijuana if they didn’t want them.
After hearing from people on both sides of the issue, the Northport Village Council in October passed two village ordinances allowing both medical and adult-use businesses. A committee is now working on ordinance language that would regulate things such as annual fees, size of a retail building and hours of operation.
Oehmke collected 66 signatures last year from residents asking for the bans. The petitions were deemed invalid by village attorney Ross Hammersley, who said they violated state law. Oehmke did not agree, but opted not to fight the issue.
The signatures have since been recollected — 59 asking for a ban on recreational and 57 asking for a ban on medical marijuana — and were authenticated and verified in December.
Oehmke said he doesn’t know why the issue was on the council’s meeting agenda for discussion, as making sure the ballot language agree with language on the petitions was a task that is done by the clerk.
Northport is the only municipality in Leelanau County that has opted into either medical or recreational marijuana. An ad hoc committee is now working on coming up with regulations to manage the businesses, such as annual fees, hours of operation and size.
Cindy Edmondson, Northport’s community liaison, said Caudill was aware that a vote on the marijuana would be upcoming in November.
Caudill, who does retail design and branding, said he doesn’t yet have a location and would likely have to build one. There are several buildings that could be rehabbed for the business that are located 1,000 feet from the school and churches, he said, but they are not located in the village’s Development District.
The district is located north of the downtown area.
Caudill said he has worked on branding and design for other marijuana dispensaries in the state and said there are two types — those that are just in it for the money and those that care about the communities in which they are located.
In Detroit, the city council banned adult-use businesses five days after the MRA began taking applications for them, according to news reports.
State law says that if a business meets all of the qualifications and applied for a license before a community opted out, the license shall be approved.
“As long as we have that go-ahead at the local level we’ll issue the license,” said David Harns, spokesperson for the MRA. “If they change their minds at that local level, we’ll abide by that local decision.”
The issue would then likely end up in litigation and be decided by the courts — not the MRA, Harns said.
