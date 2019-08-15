NORTHPORT -- A beached watercraft found in Northport prompted law enforcement to begin a search for its owner.
Terry Eugene Warren, 57, was seen leaving the Northport Marina around 4 p.m. Wednesday in a boat and was its sole occupant, according to a MSP Cadillac Post news release.
The boat washed ashore at 6 p.m. near a home off East Ingalls Bay Rd. in Northport, indicating Warren "had possibly fallen overboard while underway," the release said.
The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, U. S. Coast Guard, and local agencies from Leelanau County will continue to search for Warren, a Northport resident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040 or Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.
