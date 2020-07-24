BEULAH — Health officials cleared two beaches for full-body contact on Friday after they showed elevated E. coli levels earlier in the week.
Both Beulah Beach on Crystal Lake and Northport Marina Beach on Lake Michigan went under advisories on Thursday after water samples taken Wednesday morning returned bacteria levels that could sicken swimmers.
Repeat samples collected Thursday showed E. coli levels within state standards for full-body contact, health officials reported Friday.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination for which local water quality advocates test each week at more than two dozen beaches across Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties.
