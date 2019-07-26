From Staff Reports
NORTHPORT — Health department officials retested the waters at Northport Marina beach after a huge spike in E. coli levels, and the spot is again within range for full body contact.
The sample taken Thursday and reported on Friday falls within the range for swimming standards.
This comes after the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department released Wednesday’s water test results from the 11 beaches that are weekly sampled for E. coli, an indicator bacteria of fecal contamination. Only results from the beach at Northport Marina indicated a problem.
An E. coli test for the spot found levels at 2,419 per 100 milliliters, the maximum reading for equipment used to do local beach testing.
Officials pointed to abundant Canada geese at the beach as the likely source of Wednesday’s fecal contamination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.