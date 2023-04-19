TRAVERSE CIY — The Northern Shores Conference is starting up in the 2024 athletic school year, effectively ending the nearly 30-year run of the Lake Michigan Conference.
Six of the eight LMC schools are joining the Northern Shores, with East Jordan set to depart for the Ski Valley Conference in 2024. That leaves Traverse City St. Francis on the outside looking in for a conference starting in a year.
The Northern Shores Conference consists of Boyne City, Charlevoix, Elk Rapids, Grayling, Harbor Springs and Kalkaska from the Lake Michigan Conference, Kingsley from the Northwest Conference, and Cheboygan from the Straits Area Conference.
The move makes Traverse City St. Francis the last guest at the Lake Michigan Conference party, all but unofficially ending the league that has been in existence since 1998.
St. Francis has been a member of the Lake Michigan Conference from its inception after the Great Northern Conference dissolved in 1997. Schools from the GNC’s Lake Michigan Division — St. Francis, Boyne City, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Harbor Springs and Kalkaska — reformed after the dissolution as the Lake Michigan Conference and eventually included Grayling in 2003.
“We’ll have either find a conference to join, form a conference or be independent,” St. Francis Athletic Director Aaron Biggar said, adding that the Gladiators likely will be independent for the near future. “I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed that the schools in our conference are going in this direction.”
St. Francis officials will be releasing more information in the coming days.
“We’re always open to forming a conference with schools that are our size and share our values for educational athletics,” Biggar said. “Leadership and administration changes sometimes lead to philosophy changes, so I’m not closing the door on something in the future.”
Biggar said it was “made clear” that the move was because of St. Francis’ athletic success.
“It’s a hard thing because all athletic directors are working for the same goal — for your kids to have a great experience, for your kids to learn through athletics, and for your teams to be successful,” Biggar said. “When you feel like you’re doing a good job with that and there’s a negative consequence due to that, it seems counterproductive.”
Superintendents from the eight school districts that make up the LMC met in January regarding the future of St. Francis in the conference, and some expressed at that time the possibility of leaving for other conferences in northern Michigan.
Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools Superintendent Mike Buell said in January that he was made aware of concerns about St. Francis’ athletic prowess and conversations questioning if the other seven LMC schools would be better served not having to compete against the Gladiators. Buell referred to the January meeting as “professional” and “civil.” No action was taken at that time.
Kalkaska Public School Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said in January that he and other officials in his district were in favor of moving on without St. Francis in the league.
“What it comes down to is that we’ve got a lot of schools who feel like there’s a big competitive disadvantage,” Heitmeyer said. “That’s not fair because they (St. Francis) are very competitive and they win year in and year out. While we see both sides, there are a lot of schools that are struggling to compete.”
The Gladiators won 45 more conference championships than its closest rival, Harbor Springs, over the league’s 25-year history in all sports.
The Gladiators claimed titles 137 times — about 5.5 a year — to Harbor’s 92. Other schools’ league title levels are Charlevoix with 74, Elk Rapids 61, Kalkaska 26, Boyne City 22, East Jordan 21 and Grayling 17. Grayling joined the LMC in 2003, with the rest of the school in the league ever since it started.
St. Francis won six of the last seven boys basketball championships, nine of the last 11 in volleyball and four of the last five in boys cross country. Other sports are even more of a stranglehold for the Glads, with the girls cross country team winning eight consecutive titles, boys golfs taking nine straight, boys tennis eight in a row, girls track and field five years running, and girls tennis four consecutively.
“This is a huge concern,” Biggar said. “There’s the possibility that we have to travel farther for games. We also lose our ability to win conference titles or earn all-conference awards for our students.”
Biggar wanted it made clear, however, that he did not want to “villainize” any of the other athletic directors from the Lake Michigan Conference for this decision.
“My fellow ADs have been very good,” Biggar said. “Each school has to do what is in the best interest of their kids. Unfortunately, their idea of what is best for their kids leads to us being left out of the conference we’ve been in for 30 years.”
Kingsley ninth-year Athletic Director Mitch Miggenburg said the move was necessary for the Stags as their enrollment continues to grow.
“The Northwest Conference has been great to us, and we’ve had a great relationship,” Miggenburg said. “They’ve done nothing wrong.”
Miggenburg said Kingsley informed the Northwest Conference of its intention to depart for the new league Monday. Kingsley applied to the Lake Michigan Conference for admission in 2017 but was denied. Miggenburg said the move made sense for the Stags.
Boyne City superintendent Pat Little said the new conference aims to have some non-athletic aspects as well, with music and fine arts competitions and collaborations between schools possible in the future.
“All eight schools had to be pragmatic about it and think about their communities,” Little said. “It was not rushed.”
East Jordan officials announced in late February the Red Devils were departing the LMC for the Ski Valley Conference. All of the remaining LMC teams, aside from St. Francis, are joining the Northern Shores.
“East Jordan moving in a different direction was indicative of what we were looking for in competitive balance,” Little said.
In 2010, LMC officials voted to kick out St. Francis in football, only for the Northern Michigan Football Conference to form in 2013, reuniting the Gladiators with many of their former LMC gridiron foes.
Cheboygan Athletic Director Jason Friday said the NMFC took some of the stress out of realignment because football seems to dictate conference movement.
“It’s no secret that in the past we’ve tried to get into the Lake Michigan Conference,” Friday said. “It just provides more stability for our kids.”
Cheboygan leaves the Straits Area Conference, which now only has four remaining teams — Rudyard, St. Ignace, Sault Ste. Marie and Newberry.
Friday, who serves as commissioner of the Straits Area Conference, said he heard St. Ignace is applying to the Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference, while Newberry and Rudyard hold dual conference membership in the EUPC and Straits Area.
Friday also said the Straits Area Conference wasn’t a good fit for Cheboygan anymore, with many schools experiencing declining enrollments that led to fewer junior varsity teams for Cheboygan to play.
“This kind of fell in our laps, and I couldn’t be happier,” Friday said. “We intend the conference to be more than strictly athletics, which will be beneficial for all schools.”
Gaylord Athletic Director Christian Wilson confirmed the Big North Conference is adding Sault Ste. Marie, Escanaba and Marquette in football only starting in the 2023 season, joining Gaylord, Cadillac, Petoskey and Alpena. Traverse City Central and Traverse City West left the BNC in football last year to join the Saginaw Valley League.
Northwest Conference secretary Ryan Knudsen said the NWC aims to quickly examine how to move forward and expects to hear from multiple schools reaching out to inquire about joining the league. Knudsen said he’d like to have an even number of schools in the Northwest to aid in scheduling.
“All options are on the table,” Knudsen said.
