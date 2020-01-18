ROSCOMMON — Dozens of northern Michigan residents braved the snowfall and attended the last of a trio of state public hearings on proposed drinking water limits for PFAS chemicals.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Thursday hosted in Roscommon the last of its public hearings on proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS chemicals in public drinking water supplies. About 100 people attended.
“This, in my opinion, is what government should be doing,” said Chuck Leady of Cheboygan, when it was his turn at the microphone. “It’s not an act of God that put this stuff out there.”
PFAS chemicals are known as “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to degrade, and because some accumulate in people’s bodies.
Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s drinking water and environmental health division, told the crowd the proposed state regulations will be binding, unlike the lifetime health advisory level set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“These are enforceable. We can force water systems to comply with the (maximum contaminant levels),” Oswald said.
EGLE officials will accept public comments on Michigan’s proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS chemicals through Jan. 31.
Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered state officials to develop enforceable state regulations to protect residents from PFAS contamination in drinking water. She set a deadline of May this year.
This week’s public hearing in northern Michigan was part of the rule-making process. Hearings also took place in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, though none were scheduled in the Upper Peninsula.
Sean Overheul of Buckley, who works as a water specialist at Pure Water Works in Traverse City, attended Thursday’s hearing in Roscommon and asked about what can be done to protect rural Michigan residents who don’t get their drinking water from a public supply system.
“Everything here seems to be focused on municipal water supplies,” Overheul said during the hearing. “It seems that those on well water are being forgotten.”
He wasn’t the only one from the Traverse City region to attend the public hearing.
Hank Bailey of Cedar, a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said he attended to remind state environmental regulators of their obligation to protect both state residents and natural resources, as well as uphold indigenous treaty rights to natural resources like water.
Bailey said he worries whether there will be enough money to clean up PFAS contamination once state standards are established. But nothing happens until rules are adopted and that’s what’s happening now, he said.
“At least it’s a start,” Bailey said.
Thomas Schupbach of Roscommon County said he wants state officials to enforce the proposed PFAS regulations on water bottling companies, which currently are expected to be exempted.
Dave Greco, director of regulatory and environmental affairs for the Michigan Manufacturers Association, said that organization commissioned an independent report on the state’s proposed PFAS regulations, which will be submitted for consideration.
He encouraged state regulators to base PFAS rules on established science, better assess cost-benefit balances for communities and employers, and look to the EPA for expertise.
“We agree the safety of public drinking water supplies is paramount, as is public confidence in drinking water safety. We believe the state can protect the public health and its economic competitiveness; they are not mutually exclusive goals,” Greco said.
Cyndi Roper, Michigan senior policy advocate for nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, said state regulators could do more to restrict the entire class of PFAS chemicals. She also criticized efforts to make the proposed regulations more tolerable for industry.
“Given the extensive PFAS contamination in Michigan, EGLE should not attempt to balance industry’s acceptance of its proposed drinking water standards against protecting public health,” Roper said. “It’s time for industry to accept its responsibility for chemical contamination resulting from their successful lobbying efforts that allow chemicals to be released without proving they are safe, that block health protective standards, protect them from liability for their pollution, and more.”
At the hearing’s end, Oswald told the crowd the proposed state regulations on PFAS contamination may be adjusted by officials once the public comment period ends, based on submitted information.
Then the proposed regulations will again go before the Environmental Rules Review Committee.
After that, the proposed PFAS rule will be forwarded to the state’s legislative Joint Committee on Administrative Rules for a final review, Oswald said.
The state’s drinking water director told the audience Michigan is among the U.S. states leading the effort to find and eliminate pollution from PFAS chemicals, considered a worldwide emerging contaminant.
“This stuff has been found in polar bear blood in the Arctic Circle,” Oswald said as the crowd gasped. “It really gets everywhere.”
Meanwhile, two days before the hearing in Roscommon, Whitmer and state Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a state lawsuit against 3M, DuPont and other companies for financial damages from pollution caused by PFAS chemicals that are turning up in drinking water across the state.
The lawsuit filed in state court alleges 17 defendants deliberately concealed the dangers of PFAS chemicals.
The filing came a year-and-a-half after former Gov. Rick Snyder first stated Michigan’s intent to sue Minnesota-based 3M and other unnamed parties.
PFAS is an acronym for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are found in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing, and many other household and personal items.
Industries have phased out two of the most-studied versions of PFAS. Manufacturers contend newer forms are safer and do not remain in the human body as long as older types. Some researchers argue too little is known about them to be sure of that.
More information about PFAS chemicals in Michigan can be found at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online.
