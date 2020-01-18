Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. High 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.