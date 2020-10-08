TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents and leaders reacted in collective shock and horror at news law enforcement foiled a plot to kidnap and even kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her up north cottage.
Local, state and federal authorities on Thursday collectively charged more than a dozen men in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer at her vacation home near Elk Rapids in Antrim County.
Up north residents and local leaders reacted with universal condemnation Thursday as news unfolded about a militia-related plan involving explosives, tactical gear, practice runs to murder Whitmer as part of an attempt to overthrow the government.
Authorities said the alleged perpetrators were angry at Whitmer for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locals said they couldn’t believe anyone could take their political disagreement with the governor’s policies that far.
“I’ve never heard a single person say a single thing anything close to something like that. I mean, other than the standard, ‘I hate that you-know-what,’” said Christian Marcus, an Antrim County commissioner and country store and gas station owner.
State House Rep. Triston Cole — a Republican who represents five northern Michigan counties in Lansing including Antrim — said he also disagrees with Whitmer on various political matters, but the effort to harm her and unseat her administration was “patently absurd and ridiculous.”
“No matter our disagreements on policy or what our beliefs may be, there is no chance I would ever wish harm on anyone over politics. It goes against every fiber of my being. That’s not who we are as Americans,” Cole said.
The lawmaker even pointed to Whitmer’s own response to the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her executive orders — she said she vehemently disagreed and that’s OK “but that doesn’t mean we have hatred or violence in our hearts. That’s fundamentally un-American.”
“Hopefully they got all the characters involved in this and it’s shut down,” Cole said.
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said he was shocked and disgusted when he heard the news.
“I may have my disagreements with my governor, but she’s my governor,” O’Malley said. “I stand with her on this. This is terrible.”
O’Malley said he thought it was shameful when Whitmer’s critics in May called for a protest outside her Antrim County home and posted the address online.
“Police need to focus on who these people were, why they thought they could do this. If they are guilty, I hope they get punished to the fullest extent of the law,” O’Malley said.
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said on social media that violence has no place in politics and is never the solution to disagreements.
“The terrorists who targeted Gov. Whitmer and our police officers are un-American and a threat to the ideals they claim to value,” Chatfield wrote online.
“Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will never be tolerated,” Chatfield posted.
Cole said not only does he absolutely denounce this criminal plot, he hopes President Donald Trump will, too.
A White House press official said the president has continually condemned white supremacy.
In Traverse City, Mayor Jim Carruthers said as soon as he heard the news he reached out to Whitmer’s office to offer support, having worked with her in past months on pandemic-related measures.
The mayor drew a direct connection between this plot to harm Whitmer and her protectors and what he called the “insanity out of Washington.”
Carruthers said Trump’s recent dog whistles — coded or suggestive language meant to garner support from a particular group — for example, to the white nationalist group Proud Boys, has served to incite these shifting political winds blowing toward violence.
Trump refused in his recent debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to criticize the Proud Boys — instead saying the group should “stand back” and “stand by.”
Traverse City’s mayor said violent tendencies are spurred by those types of statements.
“People are emboldened to take action into their own hands,” Carruthers said. “We must respect various levels of government no matter who is in charge. We have to share this country, our towns, our states together.”
That drew fierce blowback before the president altered his message in a day-later effort to quell the firestorm.
“I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign stop in Minnesota.
Whitmer herself spoke Thursday in a press conference about the connection between the “sick and depraved men” who plotted against her and Trump’s own recent words.
“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said.
Trump has referred to Whitmer as the “woman in Michigan.” There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men were inspired by Trump. Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer’s coronavirus orders.
The Michigan Supreme Court last week ruled that a 1945 law used as the foundation for many of Whitmer’s orders was unconstitutional. The decision was 4-3, with justices who were nominated by Republicans in the majority.
The government said the plot against Whitmer was stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants.
Whitmer thanked law enforcement for thwarting the alleged conspirators and said she hopes convictions will bring justice.
This is the second time national attention has been focused on Whitmer’s lakeshore retreat home in rural Elk Rapids.
The first incident in May became a national political brouhaha launched by a pre-Memorial Day request by Whitmer’s husband Marc Mallory to have their boat dock installed at their cottage. Some of the governor’s political critics called for protests at her up north home, prompting police checkups.
Jim Janisse, Elk Rapids village president, said he’s glad nobody in the immediate area was in danger at any time because the plot was instead foiled by authorities. This type of behavior stands out in northern Michigan as beyond repugnant and said this was an absurd reaction to politics, he said.
“It’s disgusting that mankind has lowered themselves to this,” Janisse said.
The Associated Press and Record-Eagle reporter Patti Brandt Burgess contributed to this article.
