Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected, especially Friday afternoon into Saturday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet are expected over the 48 hour period, with higher amounts in any drifts. Winds will gust as high as 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times during this 48 hour period. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will result in white-out conditions and snow-covered roads. North-south roads will be especially impacted by crosswinds. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday commuters. Strong winds with snow-covered trees could bring down branches and cause power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. &&