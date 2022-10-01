TRAVERSE CITY — A local American Red Cross volunteer from Traverse City left for Florida following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian.
They will join 29 other Michigan volunteers heading to assist 33,000 people in the 260 shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, said Executive Director of the Northern Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross Michelle Gallagher.
Following the first touchdown of the hurricane, Ian flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity for almost a quarter of all Florida utility customers.
It has already been cited as one of the worst storms to ever hit the United States, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Category four storms can cause “catastrophic damage,” because of high winds of up to 156 miles per hour, the National Weather Service officials explained.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at least 700 people were rescued by air from the storm with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.
Even though the storm has moved through Florida, Gallagher said their work in disaster relief has only just begun.
“What our job is right now in northern Michigan, is to most likely send more volunteers down, especially once we find out the kind of impact it will have in Georgia and South Carolina today,” Gallagher said on Friday afternoon.
Before Hurricane Ian arrived, Gallagher said that there were 300 Red Cross volunteers stationed in Florida, waiting for his arrival.
She said her office has received “a lot” of calls from the Grand Traverse area with people asking what they can do to help.
She said that they are always looking for more volunteers and that donations can be made to relief efforts on the Red Cross’s website.
“Almost all of us up here in northern Michigan know someone that is in Florida or has a home in Florida,” Gallagher said. “You think, ‘Oh that’s Florida, what does that have to do with us,’ but it has a lot to do with us.”
